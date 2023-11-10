Leslie Stewart Opens Up About Romantic Relationship and Unexpected Pregnancy with Karim Rafai

Leslie Stewart Opens Up About Conceiving Third Child with Ex-Husband Who Ended Up in Prison

Actress Leslie Stewart recently shared some personal details about her life during an interview on “Café con la Chévez”. Stewart revealed that she was always open to new experiences and that mindset led to conceiving her third child with her ex-husband, Karim Rafai.

During the interview, Stewart reflected on her intense romance with Rafai, who she described as of Peruvian-Israeli origin and who ultimately ended up in prison for illicit drug trafficking. She shared the challenges of raising her ex-partner’s two children alone, but expressed her commitment to being responsible and constant for her family.

Stewart also discussed an interview in which television host Jaime Bayly predicted that she could get pregnant with Rafai while he was in prison. Stewart brushed off the remark at the time, but to her surprise, she found out she was pregnant just two months later.

The actress expressed frustration with Bayly for his prediction, stating, “I will never forgive him.” She recounted the interview, saying, “In an interview he tells me: ‘Karim, I don’t know what’, I think he asked me if we could have sex and he tells me: ‘Hey, don’t get pregnant’ and I tell him ‘I’m so stupid’… To the Two months I was pregnant.”

Stewart’s candid revelations during the interview provided a glimpse into her personal life and various challenges she has faced. Her openness has resonated with fans, who have praised her for her strength and resilience in dealing with the difficulties she has experienced.