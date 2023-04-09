In the summer of 2021, a small post glimmer of hope appeared with “Summer Wars”. The trio Lesotho presented themselves successfully with this purely instrumental EP and immediately continued with vigour. As the world around them gradually changed, new emotions found their way into the sound, which became more refined over the months and made the events even more complex and demanding. The first album „Through The Dying Light“ takes the turmoil of the last few years and turns it into pure magic.

One of the cornerstones of this record is waiting at the end of all things: “Dead Calm” is the longest song at nine and a half minutes and also serves as a wonderful showcase for the sound of the trio. At the beginning, the virtuoso drums are particularly noticeable, while the remaining instruments are still struggling for composure, then the leisurely, constant build-up towards a post-rock crescendo follows. Lesotho reinterpret this – not for the last time – into the metallic and grow beyond themselves for minutes. And finally, continued reduction leads to fade-out. Synthetic plays a role that should not be neglected, used in a concentrated and unobtrusive manner, essential for the pulse of the record.

And that’s actually just one of several episodes. “Flicker” moves in almost classic areas, takes familiar genre ingredients for several small eruptions. The rough, sometimes desolate and yet cautiously in need of harmony sound is good, leads to the highest heights, lets the miracle blossom several times. Lesotho just don’t let up, which works great for them. The fact that “Floater” is followed by a reduced, minimalist interlude for relaxation fits into the picture. But also “Crown Of Echoes”, another monster with a rough side, doesn’t want to go unmentioned. The progressive immersion into the gloom of being moved.

Instead of a big revolution, Lesotho just continue to develop and go musically in depth. Exactly that suits them damn well, because the emotional impact of the first regular album hits full. Amusing cleverness, a lot of demands and the urge to experiment make “Through The Dying Light” a fascinating snapshot of a band that has far from reached its zenith. Lesotho will only continue to grow as songwriters and sound architects. With this exhilarating post-early form, that’s downright frightening.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07.04.2023

Available from: self-distribution

