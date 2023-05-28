Less inactive stores in Neuquén, but the malls and businesses on the ground floor do not say the same

The Neuquén Industry, Production and Related Trade Association (ACIPAN) carried out its seventeenth survey to measure the level of commercial inactivity in the city of Neuquén. The results showed a decrease in the number of non-functioning premises, however, they were registered differences in the activity of the local bass, el alto, the west of the provincial capital and the shopping malls.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The surveyed area comprised the most representative commercial area of ​​Upper and Lower Neuquén, the west of the city and the three main shopping malls in the city. 2,035 stores were registered, approximately 25% of the total number of commercial stores in the town.

They registered 260 inactive stores (for rent or closed), that is to say that a 12.8% inactivity, while last November there would have been a 13.5% of closed premises in the same areas.

Of the 1707 stores registered in the area of ​​the high and low from the center of the city, 193 were found closed, 11.3% inactivity. In the previous November survey, the unemployment level had reached 13.5%.

An average of practically one local closed per block (1.07), while in November 2022 the average had been 1.3 closed premises.

Regarding the levels of inactivity of the shops in the downtown area of ​​the upper part of the city, what they called a “strong setback”, compared to November 2022going from 15,1% a 9,8%.

For her part, the western shopping areawhere 10 blocks were surveyed, registered a level of unemployment of 13.7%, when in November 2022 it was 16.6%.

From ACIPAN they assured that the percentage of Total inactive stores continue to decline compared to the “peak” of July 2020. In this last survey, a level of inactivity of 11.3% was reached, when in the most complicated moment of the pandemic and quarantine stood at 28.1%.

They indicated that one can already speak of a «pre-pandemic level of inactivity”, when the proportion of inactive stores ranged between 10% and 13% (2016-2019).

More inactive stores in shopping malls and on the ground floor

Although there was a registered improvement in the level of inactivity in the businesses of Neuquén, he breakdown of the figures gives something to talk about. Is that the story It is not the same in the shops on the ground floor and in the malls.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In the commercial zone surveyed in the Lower part of the city of Neuquén, a total of 807 commercial premises were registered, of which 105 were closed or for rent. That is, the level of vacancy of commercial premises rregistered in the lower Neuquén was 13%; a proportion higher than that of November 2022 (11.7%).

In shopping malls, it registered a total of 167 stores, of which 11.4% found closed. THE inactivity increased compared to last November, where 10.5% was registered. However, it registered a drop compared to May 2022, when the proportion of inactive stores stood at almost 22%.

The graph shows that between November 2022 and May of this year, The levels of inactivity in the commercial zone of the upper one decreased while they have increased in the lower zone.



