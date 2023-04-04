news-body”>

Classico Bellezza’s 2023 new product show “Let Beauty Return to Nature” was grandly held at Beijing Chaoyang·Guantang Art Center on April 2nd at 2:00 pm, an art feast that combines nature and fashion was officially launched…… .

Nature is not just the decoration of the earth, but also the things that exist around us.The scene of this big show uses holographic projection technology to embed the verdant vegetation in nature into the venue, allowing guests to experience the beauty of returning to nature in the changing light and shadow.

The beauty of nature is the enlightenment of human beings to create beauty, learn from the law of nature, and shape the beauty of nature. The 2023 new product show is CB fine plastic underwear, transforming the exploration of nature into works to share with those who love her…

This big show shows the theme of bringing beauty back to nature from the three aspects of breathing, order and balance!

breathe

Breathing is the source of life for all things. Breathing in nature can relieve tension and relax the body and mind. Underwear can allow breasts to breathe freely. The new products in 2023 are mainly made of 100% pure natural materials such as kapok cotton, raw cotton and real silk, bringing experience The sense of breathing and comfort is like being in nature!

order

The twenty-four solar terms are a summary of the order of nature in Chinese culture. It is precisely because of the order of nature that human beings can live in a calm and orderly life; making fat more orderly is CB fine plastic underwear. core technology.

balance

The balance law of nature allows the biological chain on the earth to thrive. CB fine plastic underwear always abides by two balance laws in product research and development: the balance between freedom and restraint is to give the body proper freedom through material and scientific technical means, It is also necessary to achieve scientific control; the balance between function and art, function is to solve body problems, and art is to delight the body and mind and enhance the sense of well-being.

Excellent materials, exquisite workmanship, and extraordinary functions are always the strict principles of CB fine plastic underwear. In 2023, new products will continue to use natural functional materials with breathing comfort. The world‘s leading biotechnology anti-aging fabrics strengthen functionality and national The original design style of wind element international fashion.

Inspired by Monet’s “Water Lilies”, the Zihe series pays tribute to Monet’s beauty through a work!

The snow lotus series is inspired by the snow lotus, which gathers the aura of heaven and earth in the Himalayas. CB uses embroidered lace to weave a picture of snow mountain lotus full of life and romance, showing the holy beauty of women and the power of women in the new era!

The Ruyi series adopts the traditional Chinese gourd elements and swastika patterns. The connotation of traditional Chinese aesthetics and culture, which means that every picture must be intentional and intentional must be auspicious, is presented on the underwear in a freehand way, expressing good and auspicious blessings!

A story, a promise.

Since the establishment of the brand, CB Fine Plastic Underwear has always regarded breast health as the first element of product development, and has also continued to pay attention to funding breast cancer patients. It is the tenth year that Xiaohua has been the guest model of CB Fine Plastic Underwear. Ten years ago, she had one breast removed because of breast cancer. Such a blow made the young Xiaohua extremely pessimistic. CB Fine Plastic Underwear When the founder, Ms. Chu Hong, visited her, in order to encourage Xiaohua, she asked her what is your dream? Xiaohua said that I really like the stage, and Chu Hong said Xiaohua, let’s make an agreement that you will be responsible for guarding your dreams, and I will be responsible for setting up the stage for you. Even if you are 80 years old, as long as you can leave, I will provide you with a stage to let you shine. Xiaohua and CB have guarded and accompanied this promise for ten years, and Xiaohua is still beautiful today…

Xiaohua said excitedly at the show: “I cherish every opportunity given to me by the CB platform, because I am eagerly looking forward to walking on the runway of the CB show every year, because this stage makes my life Full of ritual.

CB Fine Plastic Underwear specially customized a meaningful tiger art dress for her. This artistic underwear uses blue to represent women like water, soft power, and soft veil lace, which means that no matter how old a woman is, underwear must live. A lovely girl. The tiger represents independence and bravery. Xiaohua walked up the steps from the T platform. In the applause of blessings from the audience, Xiaohua walked towards the good and the beautiful with confidence and courage. Daxiu pushed to the stage in a warm and loving atmosphere. Climax and Epilogue!

The new product release of CB 2023 “Returning Beauty to Nature” expresses appreciation for the body and awe of nature through a piece of underwear, and pays tribute to nature and beauty in a fashionable way!

The future is promising, CB will continue to create beauty for this beautiful world! For the beautiful women of this beautiful world.

