Let Chinese cultural relics come alive on the world stage The large-scale original musical “Sanxingdui” will premiere in October-International Online

Let Chinese cultural relics come alive on the world stage The large-scale original musical “Sanxingdui” will premiere in October

On May 8, the large-scale original musical “Sanxingdui” held a press conference at the National Museum of China to announce the main creative lineup, and announced plans to premiere in October this year and start a national tour.

poster

The large-scale original musical “Sanxingdui” is one of the global promotion projects of “Entering Sanxingdui to understand Chinese civilization”. The cultural core of the Sanxingdui ruins creates a “fantastic tour of Sanxingdui” performance tour, making Chinese cultural relics come alive on the world stage. The play takes archaeologists as the main characters and praises the spirit of craftsmen. Through the process of archaeologists “looking up at the starry sky and keeping their feet on the ground” and passing on the torch to explore history, it shows the Chinese people’s unchanging attitude towards dreams and the unknown world from ancient times to the present. spirit of exploration.

In the creation process of the musical “Sanxingdui”, because a lot of cultural knowledge was involved, in order to ensure the smooth structure and rigorous logic of the work, the main creators not only consulted a large number of documents, but also visited the Sanxingdui site and museum in Sichuan many times to collect folk songs, and learned from the two generations of archaeologists in Sanxingdui. Experts conducted in-depth exchanges, and tried their best to present the real archaeological site and the original appearance of cultural relics on the stage, so as to show the mysterious and distant Shangbashu style.

Group photo

At the event site, the main cast of the musical “Sanxingdui” was announced. Wang Yong, director of the National Peking Opera Company, is the chief screenwriter of the play. He revealed that the story of the musical “Sanxingdui” will have an open ending. In Wang Yong’s view, literary and artistic works mainly focus on shaping characters, and this work takes archaeologists as the main role. We have touched cultural relics with warmth. From the perspective of archaeologists, this drama will also take the audience back to three thousand years ago. Through the process of exploring history from generation to generation, it will show the Chinese people from ancient times to the present. The spirit of exploration of dreams and the unknown world.”

The director of the show is Tom Sutherland, deputy artistic director of MAST and Mayflower Theater in Southampton, UK. He has directed the Tony Award-winning epic musical “Titanic” and other works. In Tom Sutherland’s view, it is a very challenging thing for a foreign director to control Chinese stories, “The most challenging thing is that within the limited scope of the story, I have to consider how to integrate traditional Chinese content into Audiences from all cultural backgrounds can accept it, which may be a very challenging point. And how to use the modern expression method of musical theater to present the oldest historical themes wonderfully is the biggest difficulty.”

In addition, Qian Lei and Tang Tian, ​​who have co-created many hit songs such as “Fulfill Your Wish”, “The Lonely Brave” and “The World“, will serve as the music director and theme song lyricist of the play respectively. Morgan Lage, who has won the Best Design Award at the British Drama Awards and has won the Oliver Award 4 times for his design works, served as the stage designer. Their joining escorted the play.

It is reported that the national actor recruitment of the musical “Sanxingdui” has started, and it is planned to premiere in October this year and start a national tour. The play is directed by the Propaganda Department of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee and Bauhinia Culture Group Co., Ltd., produced by China International Culture Group Co., Ltd., the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and jointly produced by Beijing Tianqiao Shengshi Investment Group Co., Ltd. Co-hosted by Liability Company and Sichuan Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., co-produced by Beijing Sihai Yiyi Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., Sichuan Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., and supported by Sanxingdui Museum.