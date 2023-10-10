Let Emotions Speak: Tencent Music Charity and Proya Launch New Campus Music Charity Project

Tencent Music Charity and Proya Join Forces to Launch “Let Emotions Speak” Campus Music Charity Project

In a bid to address the emotional health of contemporary young college students, Tencent Music Charity and Proya have partnered to launch the “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project. This initiative, which was unveiled on October 10, integrates the concept of “Music Care” into the third anniversary of the “Echo Project”.

The project aims to encourage students to bravely embrace and face their inner emotions. To achieve this, a number of activities have been organized, including a charity single, a campus charity concert, 30 campus flash mobs, and 4 charity lectures. Notable musicians and psychological experts like Chen Zhuoxuan and Boyuan have been invited to participate and lend their expertise.

The powerful charity single, “Echo”, sung by the talented young singer Chen Zhuoxuan, has been released on various platforms, such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K-Song. The song, which delves into the inner voice, has garnered significant attention since its online release.

In addition to the charity single, Chen Zhuoxuan and other musicians, including Boyuan, Jiang Chi, Trap The Moon Band, and The Chairs, will perform at the Tencent Music Charity ✖ Proya “Let Emotions Speak” campus charity concert. The concert promises to create a warm and healing atmosphere, encouraging young people to reconcile with their emotions.

To further promote emotional well-being among college students, the “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project will organize a month-long pop-up event in 30 key universities across China. Proya, a major sponsor of the project, has specially invited professional psychology lecturers to hold four charity lectures. These lectures aim to educate students from various perspectives, helping them find emotional outlets through music and allowing their every emotion to have a voice.

With more exciting content set to be unveiled in the coming weeks, students and music enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned and engage with the project. The “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project represents an important step forward in prioritizing emotional health among young people and providing them with the necessary tools to navigate their inner emotional landscapes.

