Home » Let Emotions Speak: Tencent Music Charity and Proya Launch New Campus Music Charity Project
Entertainment

Let Emotions Speak: Tencent Music Charity and Proya Launch New Campus Music Charity Project

by admin
Let Emotions Speak: Tencent Music Charity and Proya Launch New Campus Music Charity Project

Tencent Music Charity and Proya Join Forces to Launch “Let Emotions Speak” Campus Music Charity Project

In a bid to address the emotional health of contemporary young college students, Tencent Music Charity and Proya have partnered to launch the “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project. This initiative, which was unveiled on October 10, integrates the concept of “Music Care” into the third anniversary of the “Echo Project”.

The project aims to encourage students to bravely embrace and face their inner emotions. To achieve this, a number of activities have been organized, including a charity single, a campus charity concert, 30 campus flash mobs, and 4 charity lectures. Notable musicians and psychological experts like Chen Zhuoxuan and Boyuan have been invited to participate and lend their expertise.

The powerful charity single, “Echo”, sung by the talented young singer Chen Zhuoxuan, has been released on various platforms, such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K-Song. The song, which delves into the inner voice, has garnered significant attention since its online release.

In addition to the charity single, Chen Zhuoxuan and other musicians, including Boyuan, Jiang Chi, Trap The Moon Band, and The Chairs, will perform at the Tencent Music Charity ✖ Proya “Let Emotions Speak” campus charity concert. The concert promises to create a warm and healing atmosphere, encouraging young people to reconcile with their emotions.

To further promote emotional well-being among college students, the “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project will organize a month-long pop-up event in 30 key universities across China. Proya, a major sponsor of the project, has specially invited professional psychology lecturers to hold four charity lectures. These lectures aim to educate students from various perspectives, helping them find emotional outlets through music and allowing their every emotion to have a voice.

See also  Let Beauty Return to Nature——Classico Bellezza 2023 New Product Show_Clothing Brand News_Huayi.com

With more exciting content set to be unveiled in the coming weeks, students and music enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned and engage with the project. The “Let Emotions Speak” campus music charity project represents an important step forward in prioritizing emotional health among young people and providing them with the necessary tools to navigate their inner emotional landscapes.

You may also like

MADSEN, MONTREAL

Doctor Strange, sixty years of Marvel (psychedelic) magic

UNIQLO and JW Anderson Introduce 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection...

Beautiful Immortal – Mind Control

The magic of the number four

KENZO x LEVI’S®: The Fusion of Eastern and...

Tardigrade Inferno – Burn The Circus – Album...

Pluto’s Direct Path: Profound Transformations and Rebirth for...

Fuji TV’s Drama “ONE DAY～Christmas Eve～” Begins with...

“I’D RATHER BE WITH THE REAL THING THAN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy