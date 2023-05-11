Let the world hear the filming of the Jinsha film and television musical “Jinsha” in Chengdu again_Local_News_Red Star News

In 2005, China‘s first large-scale original musical “Jinsha” was born, which not only created a cultural name card for Chengdu, but also opened the era of “Made in China” musicals. Eighteen years is a cycle of youth, and the youthful Chengdu is glowing with new vitality.

On the 10th, the reporter learned that under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee, jointly produced by Chengdu Radio and Television Station and Chengdu Jinsha Site Museum, and jointly implemented by Chengdu Chengshi Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Jinsha Sun God Bird Performing Arts Culture Co., Ltd., let the world hear Jinsha—— The film and television musical “Golden Sands” is currently being filmed in Chengdu. The play will be presented through film and television, based on the mysterious ancient Shu civilization represented by the “Jinsha Ruins” in Chengdu, and will be innovatively performed by the top new generation of domestic musicals gathered across the country. The exquisite scenes of the ancient Shu Kingdom will once again polish the cultural name card of Jinsha, let the world hear Jinsha again, and show China‘s cultural charm and cultural confidence to the world.

Finishing the filming of the Jinsha Site Museum

The film and television musical “Jinsha” will appear on the Internet platform in the future

18 years ago, the musical “Jinsha” was created based on the mysterious ancient Shu civilization represented by the “Jinsha Ruins” in Chengdu, and it was created with the sincerity of top domestic creative elites. On behalf of Chengdu, the play has conducted multiple tours at home and abroad, spreading the mysterious charm of the ancient Shu civilization to all parts of the world, causing a huge sensation. As a classic representative of Chinese musicals, the musical “Golden Sands” has a very high popularity and reputation. Among them, the songs “Someday”, “At that time”, “Outside the Sky”, “Birds and Fish”, “Missing” and so on, are still super popular classics.

Eighteen years later, the film and television musical “Jinsha” is currently being filmed in various places in Chengdu, and the filming of the show has just finished at the Jinsha Site Museum. Back to the birthplace of Sands Culture, the actors were extremely excited, and everyone treated every shot with great care. Yan Lei, chief director of the film and television musical “Golden Sands”, said that the difference between the film and television musical “Golden Sands” and the musical “Golden Sands” is that the musical is performed on stage, while the film and television musical is presented through film and television. The film and television drama “Golden Sands” adopts a split-shot shooting method and presents it in the way of virtual reality plus post-production. Yan Lei introduced that because film and television musicals are broadcast on online platforms, while retaining classic tracks, some cuts were made to the plot, making the whole plot fuller and more touching.

Innovative interpretation of classic content

The top new generation of domestic musicals joins

Let the world hear Jinsha——The film and television musical “Golden Sand” gathers the top new generation of domestic musicals across the country, and will innovate and interpret classic content with youthful power. Among them, Zhang Huifang, who plays the heroine “Jin”, graduated from the Musical Theater Department of Beijing Modern Music Academy. Nina” Chinese version and other stage plays. Zhang Huifang said that although she has 7 years of stage performance experience, this performance is also a challenge for her. In order to create a character with such a strong sense of history, she needs to fully comprehend Jinsha culture, and then release such a heavy culture through her own performance and pass it on to every audience.

Yuan Shuai, who plays the leading actor “Sha”, is from Sichuan and is studying in the Musical Theater Department of Beijing Dance Academy. She is the resident host of the variety show “Hello Saturday” and starred in the Chinese version of the musical “The Count of Monte Cristo”. He introduced that he had watched the previous musical “Golden Sands” many times. But this time the performance of the film and television musical “Golden Sands” is actually different from the performance of the stage play, which needs to pour coherent emotions into every picture. Therefore, he is also strict with himself, and in every shot, he can show his best emotion when performing on stage.

The costume designer is Huanhuan from Chengdu. She is a post-95 fashion designer and photographer. He once designed costumes for Yang Liping’s Zodiac series dance art film “Tiger Roaring Picture” in CCTV’s “China in Classics” and Youku’s “Wonderful City”.

“Musical +” breaks the circle

Explore the cross-border integration of culture and cities in multiple dimensions

On February 8, 2001, the long-closed door of the ancient Jinsha Kingdom was opened for the world. At present, the sacrificial area seen in the Jinsha Site Museum covers an area of ​​about 15,000 square meters and is a dedicated riverside sacrificial place in the ancient Shu Kingdom. So far, more than 60 sacrificial sites have been discovered, and more than 6,000 pieces of sacrificial objects including gold, lacquer, jade, and pottery have been unearthed, as well as tons of ivory and antlers.

In order to make the professionalism, artistry and texture of the whole work meet the requirements of the director, and let the world hear Jinsha—the film and television musical “Golden Sand” is restored to a 1:1 ratio, and props such as ivory are produced. At the same time, the crew and the expert group of Chengdu Jinsha Site Museum discussed for many times, using 3D modeling to design the scene, and using real scene construction to set up the stage. Finally, using extended reality technologies such as green screen keying and virtual scene production, the virtual world and the real world will be combined into a seamless fusion world, realizing the scene conversion between physical and space and time, and restoring it with shocking visual effects is more beautiful The scene of the ancient Shu Kingdom.

The original musical “Golden Sands” was 120 minutes long, but this time let the world hear about Golden Sands – the film and television musical “Golden Sands” was created based on the outline of the original story and shortened to about 60 minutes. According to the story outline of the original musical “Sands”, through professional actors, solid scripts, familiar IP, innovative forms, etc., the audience can experience the charm of a good story in different forms. On the basis of “music” originally connected by stories, around the “musical drama +” approach, innovative fusion of new technologies such as music art, theater art, film technology, and virtual reality mixing for visual presentation, in order to explore new business development models and break new ground. Multi-level circles, integrated development in music, entertainment, cultural and creative sectors, multi-dimensional exploration of cross-border integration of culture and cities, to help build an international music capital.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wang Jia The picture is provided by the organizer