“L’Étoile filante”, a tragicomedy to open the Locarno Film Festival

The Locarno Film Festival 2023 opens under the sign of hybridization of genres: to inaugurate the section on the Piazza Grande, “L’Étoile filante” was chosen, a film that begins and ends with the typical tones of noir cinema, while in the middle alternate comic, tragic and surreal passages.
The first sequence is enough to summarize these changes of style: on a rainy night, the former activist Boris is working as a bartender at L’Étoile Filante when one of his victims shows up at the club to demand revenge. The latter’s plan fails, but Boris will have to figure out how to save himself from the next attacks. The appearance of a double, the depressed and lonely Dom, seems to provide the bartender, his ingenious partner Kayoko and their faithful friend Tim with a perfect escape plan. They didn’t calculate, however, the intrusion of Dom’s ex-wife, a suspicious and decidedly bizarre detective.

“L’Étoile filante” is directed by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon, a pair of directors and actors who use their real names for the characters they choose to play, back behind the camera seven years after “Paris on foot naked”, their most famous film to date. Although the previous feature film had lighter and more carefree bases, also in this case the two authors do not abandon humor: although there is a certain underlying bitterness, the more grotesque elements emerge in a series of gags that also refer to silent cinema.

An enjoyable film but without major flashes

There are no great moments to remember in this film, however enjoyable and capable of eliciting more than one smile. The identity exchange game has already been widely seen and gives rise to a series of references to the cinema of the past, starting from the of the “fake mirror” conceived by the great Max Linder in 1921 in “Seven Years of Trouble” and then taken up by Groucho Marx in “The Blitzkrieg of the Marx Brothers” of 1933. The general basis is thus rather predictable, even if the characterization of some regal characters some surprising moments, especially as the conclusion approaches. A totally positive mention goes to the excellent soundtrack, full of music capable of making the spectators empathize with the surreal story that is being told.

See also  The movie "life events" revealed that the preview of Zhu Yilong and the little girl's rivalry is touching. jqknews

Finally, it should be noted that before this film a short film by Yann Demange was screened, entitled “Give me”, starring Riz Ahmed and which also saw the participation of Isabelle Adjani.

