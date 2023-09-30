Home » Let’s all play darts for Inai’s birthday![Hinotsu Rintaro Blog]
Let’s all play darts for Inai’s birthday![Hinotsu Rintaro Blog]

hello everyone!

This is Rintaro Hinotsu!

Even in the second half of September, the days are still hot. New models will be announced for this year’s exclusive model audition soon, so every year around this time, I am conscious of the end of the year.

The photo shows the models who gathered for Inai’s birthday the other day! On this day, we ate sushi and played darts. I was in last place in all darts.

When I first became a men’s non-no model, I said that I didn’t have any friends, but now I’m able to hang out with my classmates, Inai, and my juniors even on days when I’m not filming, and go out to eat, so I’m really happy.

When it comes to work, we all get excited, reporting on each other’s status (lol). That’s how the models work together to improve themselves! (lol)

Next time, I guess we’ll have a revenge darts game for Takahashi’s birthday!

see you! !

