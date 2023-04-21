Let’s Eat Place for Bukber Without Discourse

Entering the final week of the month of Ramadan in 2023, according to mom, is quite special. After being battered by a 3-year pandemic that forced us to do limited activities and stay in touch.

Honestly it’s quite impressive because Ramadan 2023 is filled with lots of iftar activities and meeting relatives, friends and relatives.

Of course, in choosing a location for bukber various kinds of considerations are adjusted to the needs. For this week, Mom and a few friends agreed to break the fast in a unique place, Let’s Eat, on the Senayan Park Jakarta.

Have you ever experienced a bukber which is just talk or promises but not realized? The problem is usually in a less strategic place, too crowded, cramped and not free.

So if you choose a wide outdoor location, it seems like a lot of people are enthusiastic. Moreover, there is a live taklshow by the ustad, live music as well as games and cool places to eat.

When there are many families, it is suitable for a large location and gives children a comfortable area to move around.

So Exciting, Bukber Without Discourse at AyoMakan! Fast, Feast, Festive

So last Sunday, April 16, Mom brought the family to make bukber at Ayo Makan Senayan Park, you can also break bukber with friends and don’t leave your family. I’m really happy because Let’s Eat! again holding a culinary festival and the location is also free at Senayan Park, Jakarta.

Not in the mall, to be precise, but outside or in the courtyard. The area is wider and open. Can see fountains, picnics and children moving freely.

Because this festival is indeed to realize the Bukber Without Discourse plan, there are many food tenants to choose from and a large area with a large number of chairs and tables to accommodate visitors who want to break the bukber. Don’t worry about not getting food and seats. Food stands start serving orders from 14.30 WIB. Mom arrived at the location at 17.00 and immediately got a seat and ordered food.

While ngabuburit we listened to speeches, there were games and the children also took photos with princesses and princes cosplay.

The food menu can also be seen on the Ayomakan.com website in the Fast, Feast, Festive category. We can choose a menu that suits your taste and budget. Don’t worry because the prices for food and drinks are very affordable, starting from IDR 5,000-IDR 50,000.

Cheap and Economical Bukber Without Discourse with AyoMakan Vouchers!

Who likes discount hunting? Yep, it’s even more complete with the promotion for bukber without any discourse, Let’s Eat! Fast, Feast, Festive also gives lots of meal vouchers, you know, which make us save money. What are the vouchers?

Deals buy 50 thousand vouchers get 100 thousand and buy 25 thousand vouchers get 50 thousand.

Free promo vouchers for a 5,000 discount with a minimum purchase of 7,000, a 10,000 discount with a minimum purchase of 40,000, and a 20,000 discount with a minimum purchase of 100,000.

Promo grab car or grab bike with the aim of going to Senayan Park using the AYOMAKAN voucher code with a discount of 5 thousand.

You can use the voucher with a variety of food choices and be satisfied. Mom also bought a Rp. 25,000 voucher, get 50,000 with a minimum purchase of 70,000. For the four of us, we only paid Rp. 100,000, cut from a meal voucher of Rp. 25,000.

Eat very sparingly and fill up by ordering dumplings, hotdogs, and sweet iced tea.

If you really want it and can’t come to the bukber at this festival, you can still deliver food through the website ayomakan.com and use the promos you know. Hurry up before the promo runs out.

Reviews of 15 Thousand Liliwetan Places to Eat and Super Siomay

Choose food tenants at the AyoMakan festival! It’s varied. Starting from Siomay, Burger, Laksa Kuy, Kuriuk, Ramu Nostalgia, Ketan Susu Kemayoran, Hong Tang, Dlegend, and others. All food is guaranteed to be available, traditional Indonesian, Asian and Western food. Tailored to individual tastes. The price is also very affordable.

Mamih and friends also made orders at the Liliwetan booth. The problem is there is a promo of IDR 15,000 per portion. Liwet rice with side dishes of chicken fillet and fried egg. Cheap enough and full.

The dumplings taste fish and the seasoning is really legit, thick and the pieces are big, so I’m really satisfied.

For those who want to, you can still order Liliwetan on the Ayomakan.com website. Not only are the prices cheap, but there are also discount vouchers and free shipping. Want to have bukber at home, campus, school or at the office?

Easy and fast! Leave the bukber without any discourse, because we can deliver through the Ayomakan website. Anyway, this is in the form of a website, not an application. We don’t need to download the application. It won’t make the cellphone memory full.

Alhamdulillah, I’m really happy to finally be able to meet with friends and have bukber with family. While waiting for the time to break the fast, we can mingle and also stay in touch with each other. This bukber without discourse can be realized thanks to meal vouchers from AyoMakan!