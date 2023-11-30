“LET’S LEAVE OURSELVES ALONE, WE HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH EACH OTHER” – THERE’S STAMM TABLE IN THE MICA INTERVIEW – mica

DA STAUMMTISCH has once again made an album. No surprise: the Linz crew is still making hip-hop. Because the Punchline threesome now spends more time on the playground than in the studio, the topics have adapted to the reality of life: back pain instead of a broken jaw, the last day instead of the first morning, apples and pears instead of hops and malt. “Nirwana” (via Tonträger Records) was probably a good record because of that. ANDREAS STAUDINGER and HANNES PUCHNER discussed why the tough guys should still shit themselves without ROLAND GLOCKNER.

“Kreiz min Kreiz” is consequently about the cross. Who’s got it on their back?

Hans Puchner: The roleee and me. I tore the herniated disc in the gym while playing table tennis during the break. That’s why I feel like I’ve always had back pain, sometimes even to the level where paramedics lift you into the ambulance to take you to the orthopedist, who straightens you out so you can walk halfway.

“It makes a noise and I feel like I’m in the Garden of Eden.”

Hans Puchner: The idea for this comes from me! But the Roleee is similar. Basketball used to play at almost Bundesliga level. Then the cross shit in him. That’s why I say: The cross is a Luada!

Physio statt Rap?

Hans Puchner: Well, we don’t want to either only allude to getting older. But the cross is a topic that I hear at least once a week from someone my age. It can’t be that no one makes a fuss about it.

Well, you’re closer to the 40s than the 30s.

Hans Puchner: Much closer!

Andreas Staudinger: But the refrain has been there for a long time because it says: Once the host reaches 30, the lightness is missing.

Also …

Andreas Staudinger: The matter has been there since the previous album anyway. But back then we didn’t dare to bring the thing. The average [Markus Ebner, Rapper aus Linz; Anm.] just said: What, you’re making a fool of yourself, what’s that about Schas?

Hans Puchner: That wouldn’t have fit with the concept of “Zucker”, the theme of our last album, anyway. We wanted to enjoy life and not rap about sciatica.

Now the record is called “Nirvana” – so is cross pain the desirable goal, salvation?

Andreas Staudinger: Well, in Austrian usage maybe, like this: I drah mi ham to Nirvana.

Hans Puchner: You can’t imagine how many people have asked us if this is our last album. Well, it’s not. I see Nirvana as a disembodied state where there is only your soul and infinity.

You know your way.

Hans Puchner: I’m interested in it, but I’m not a Buddhist.

Nirvana can also be achieved in other ways, you don’t have to banging on your knees for hours.

Andreas Staudinger: Do you know why it’s called that? Because Nirvana played in the Kapu back then and now everyone says they were there.

Hans Puchner: Well, go, of course not. In the end it became a pure album, our album titles are always a bit of our mindset, in which…

Andreas Staudinger: Do you notice how he justifies himself?

Yes, now comes the ZIB2 answer.

Andreas Staudinger: Yeah, you’re avoiding my question!

Hans Puchner: Well, go net!

So continue.

Hans Puchner: Look, I can shoot myself out of the world and call it nirvana, but…

Too old for that.

Hans Puchner: Yeah… uh, well! You should have seen us at the release last Saturday!

That’s enough for the next two years.

Hans Puchner: You’re right anyway. In any case, we’ve noticed in the last few years that Da Staummtisch has become bigger than the band itself. Sometimes people come along and they tell you what life situation we’ve accompanied them through with our songs – suddenly you check how much time has passed.

Andreas Staudinger: 20 years simma almost at the start.

Hans Puchner: That’s why we said we’ve achieved everything we want to achieve – leave a few marks, write our names in the history books at the local level, and… Well, that’s far too pathetic.

Go, say.

Hans Puchner: Well, wait… be immortal or something else, because at some point you ask yourself what you’re doing all this for. Certainly not for coal. So why else? The answers used to be clear: We celebrated the scene in Linz, the music was good for us, it was a hobby that gave the crew quality time.

“I’M ALREADY HURT, BUT YOU MET EACH WHEN GOING AWAY.”

And now?

Hans Puchner: Then there are strategic considerations. Some people then think…

Andreas Staudinger: Switches in standard German, then it’s a major!

Hans Puchner: For us, “Nirvana” is confirmation that the path we took was the right one – even if the whole thing with the exit from Concept [langjähriger DJ und Produzent bei Da Staummtisch; Anm.] caught up a bit.

Andreas Staudinger: We could say that this is a chance to develop musically. In reality, a friend has left our circle.

Leaving is a personal turning point, right?

Andreas Staudinger: Exactly, it’s much more striking than the musical one.

Did it come apart badly?

Andreas Staudinger: I’m already hurt, but you meet each other when you leave anyway.

Hans Puchner: There’s no such thing as bad blood. There are now simply different realities of life that come together at the Staummtisch – simply because of the age difference. We have family, sometimes little time. Misunderstandings arise because: We can no longer discuss a snare drum for six hours.

It still works, somehow?

Hans Puchner: We had two options: Either we submit to the new conditions and work more effectively than before in order to always come out of a studio session with output. Or we give a shit and watch Netflix.

Da Staummtisch (c) Robert Maybach

Andreas Staudinger: But you do give up a letter.

Hans Puchner: Plus, the passion is still there. Nevertheless, I understand when others ask themselves what they do it for. Because: There is no coal. The quality time with the crew is also becoming less and less. Above all …

Andreas Staudinger: Let’s then talk about the children and the backache.

And the friendships slowly die.

Hans Puchner: Often it is also a boomerang. After years of estrangement, these friendships return.

Andreas Staudinger: But we don’t know that yet.

Hans Puchner: But I see it with friends who are older than me! The kids are outside, suddenly we meet again. Well… in the meantime we’re just trying to make sure we don’t have to start from scratch between our albums, which is difficult anyway because you have to do something all the time.

Under these circumstances you wouldn’t have to make an album anymore.

Andreas Staudinger: Exactly, who else is making an album these days? And then listen to our tracks – each one lasts at least four minutes. It’s almost as if we were stuck in the 90s.

Then there are one or two subliminal disses

Andreas Staudinger: You mean: aggressive?

I mean, sometimes it sounds like you know a little better than the others.

Andreas Staudinger: This is the old school hip-hop, the battle thing!

Oder: Old men yelling at the clouds.

Hans Puchner: Well, that’s the generational conflict that has existed since there have been generations. We also like to be put in a drawer, like backpack rappers.

Andreas Staudinger: That’s actually what we’re doing.

Hans Puchner: No, I mean…

The question is, who does it say more about to like TikTokers: the senders or the recipients?

Hans Puchner: That’s why we say, apples or oranges – we don’t want to compare ourselves with them because we can’t be compared. This is a different generation, a different scene, a completely different zeitgeist. You may hear a diss, but it’s actually a peace offering.

A peace offering?

Hans Puchner: According to the motto: Let’s leave each other alone, we have nothing to do with each other!

So actually a… distancing offer?

Hans Puchner: Exactly! At the same time, we are of course positioning ourselves even more strongly against it because: We are not pandering, we know what we are doing.

Andreas Staudinger: A few people attack us by saying we are old school.

Hans Puchner: We are proud of it!

Andreas Staudinger: Although we’re not even old schoolers, because old school ends with “3 Feet High and Rising” by De La Soul. Or with “Paul’s Boutique” by the Beastie Boys, because that was the first time hip-hop artists paid for samples.

Hans Puchner: De La Soul’s first albums have recently been on Spotify. But they’re not interested in reaching young people. They just want people to have access could.

“THIS IS A BITCH, BUT ALL 15 YEAR OLDS HEAR THIS!”

You mentioned the generational conflict earlier. Your kids won’t hear your sound anymore, right?

Hans Puchner: There is nothing more uncool for them. Mine listen to Raf Camora – that’s a bit of a joke, but all 15-year-olds hear it. You just don’t take your parents’ lead anymore, at the latest from puberty onwards.

Then you want to be against it, just: What are you against today?

Andreas Staudinger: Recently at the playground the kids were suddenly playing 80s stuff. I think to myself: Aha, you think that’s cool? That’s exactly the music they play in our pubs, where some 55-year-old Renates chill out.

Hans Puchner: Well, some artists are now becoming memes – that might be cool every now and then and lead to young people rediscovering old things. Nevertheless, almost exclusively the mainstream is covered.

Andreas Staudinger: Now let’s talk about the children again!

It’s not just the kids who hang out on TikTok.

Andreas Staudinger: I’m now happy if I manage to watch an entire film because…

Hans Puchner: Fast food, fast fashion, fast forward!

You’re the opposite: 20 years there, consistently, I honestly find that impressive.

Hans Puchner: We just come from the competition in Cypher.

Andreas Staudinger: Battlerap was our rebellion.

Hans Puchner: At some point that went away and we started rapping about little facets of life.

Andreas Staudinger: Also because we were never actors, but the normal ones. For all I care, you can also call us the fat bread of Austrian rap.

Hans Puchner: We’re tougher than some of the tough guys would give us credit for anyway – but we’re still far away from precarious suburban situations.

Besides, you won’t get hit by the Goschn in the Kapu.

Hans Puchner: Well, it already happened, but we never started it, we’re too much of a pacifist for that! Our strength has always been the punchlines.

So the verbal ones?

Andreas Staudinger: Eh, different too.

Finally: “In Da Nocht” is about a taxi driver driving through the night – a track about him Croc Jackor?

Andreas Staudinger: Well, not really, but: After writing it I thought to myself… Oida, that’s Croco Jack!

He still drives a taxi, right?

Andreas Staudinger: Sure, but I’ve never driven with it. In any case, the track was created with Ohvo from Brotlose Kunst – the two of them used to enjoy collaborating artistically. That’s why it was important to us that it was on the album.

Thanks for your time!

Christoph Benkeser

