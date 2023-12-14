“Let’s make it strange”: here are the 10 cars that are outside the box

ROME – From the limousine ambulance to the Fiat “Pandarmato”, from the gigantic 2-storey Hummer to the microscopic Microlino: without going too far back, here are cars that escape traditional patterns and with which it is decidedly impossible to go unnoticed on the roads. Some were created directly by the manufacturers, while others are the result of specialized tuners and even YouTubers. Good vision.

VIP Luxury Ambulance

In use by the New York company Citywide Mobile Response Corp, the VIP Luxury Ambulance was created for those who, even in cases of emergency due to health problems, do not want to give up anything in terms of comfort. It is in fact a real limousine equipped as a rescue vehicle, even equipped inside with a real living room for companions complete with satellite TV, a Jacuzzi, a library corner and an audio-video system. There is also a personal chef and a masseur on board together with the medical staff. Its construction cost around 130,000 dollars and to use it you have to rent it by paying 350 dollars an hour.

Mini Cooper S XXLMini Cooper S XXL

Keno Zache 2021

Presented in 2004 and built by a Los Angeles coachbuilder commissioned by the English car manufacturer, the Cooper S XXL was created in a single example as a limousine version of the Oxford sedan. Extended compared to the original model by up to 6.3 metres, and therefore equipped with a third rear axle and two additional wheels, it offers various exclusive equipment on board: including a retractable flat-screen TV which also acts as a mobile dividing wall for the cabin driving. However, the real strong point of the model, which makes it similar in some respects to the famous 1969 Cadillac “Carpool De Ville”, is the hydromassage tub integrated into the rear part.

Fiat Panda Army 4×4

This particular version of the famous Turin small car was created by the YouTuber collective Carmageddon in collaboration with GMG Garage and Arexons. The base is an old Panda 4X4 with a 54 HP Fire engine, already unstoppable in itself on any type of road surface, to which tracks have been applied instead of wheels, also revisiting the bodywork design. The result is a completely unique vehicle, similar to a military assault vehicle, renamed by many as “Pandarmato”.

Double-wide Jeep Wrangler

Take two Jeep Wranglers, join them together and here’s this decidedly unique off-road vehicle that came out of the workshops of a tuner in Morocco. Exhibited at the 4X4 car museum in Merzouga, it is in perfect working order. It has the driving seat on the left and in the central part, where the two frames have been welded, it uses specific reinforcement components to compensate for the extra-large nature of the model, even characterized by a front grille with 24 slots instead of 7. Under the bonnet, being based on the little information released online, there should be the Wrangler’s 3.8-litre petrol V6 boosted to 230 HP.

High

The Höga was created in 2021 by American designer Ryan Schlotthauserin as a starting point for a hypothetical 4-wheel drive, 2-seater electric car produced by Ikea in collaboration with Renault and sold for around 5,000 euros. Inspired in the shape of the bodywork by the Bauhaus movement, a school of art and design that operated in Germany from 1919 to 1933, it is just 2.3 meters long, 1.8 meters high and is made up of 374 pieces to be assembled following the instructions like the furniture of the famous Swedish company. According to its creator, it could become the first “do-it-yourself” electric city car.

Hummer H1 X3

It’s called Hummer H1 It was produced specifically for the Sheikh of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and, given its record size, it requires the intervention of law enforcement and traffic officials to circulate along city streets. The two-storey interior houses a bathroom and a kitchen, while the mechanics of this “beast” include 4 independent diesel engines.

Panda Carmageddon

Created as the Fiat Panda Army 4×4 by the YouTuber Carmageddon collective, this Fiat Panda-based car is the lowest running car in the world, even if officially the title belongs to the Japanese Mirai modified in 2010 by the students of the engineering course of Okayama Sanyo High School in Asakuchi. The bodywork was in fact sawn just below the windows, flush with the bonnet, and measures less than 40 centimeters in height. The body is raised just 3 centimeters from the ground and inside it has a wooden plank connected to supports that support small wheels usually used in transport trolleys. To drive it, in a lying position, you use a handlebar which also operates the accelerator, brake and clutch.

Mercedes G63 AMG 6X6

With its 5.87 meters in length, 3.85 tonnes of weight and 544 HP of power, supported by 758 Nm of torque, the Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6 is definitely one of the most impressive off-road vehicles ever produced. Made in 2013 in just 100 examples, sold with a price list of over one million euros, it uses a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 in its mechanics, associated with 6-wheel drive via a 7G-Tronic automatic transmission. To go anywhere, the German also has special features such as portal axles and tire pressure regulation control. The fording height is one metre, while the tyres, worthy of a Caterpillar, are 37″ on 18″ wheels.

Microlino

From a design point of view, the Microlino can be considered the modern heir of the legendary Isetta of the 1950s. The bodywork, 2.5 meters long, is in fact like a true bubble car with a single door to access the vehicle. front part. It can accommodate 2 people and in terms of mechanics this microcar, approved as a light quadricycle, uses a 12.5 kW (17 HP) rear electric motor powered in the top version with a 14 kWh battery for a range of up to 230 km. Recently on sale it has a price list starting from 24,270 euros.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck could not be missing from our list of the “strangest” and most different cars. In fact, Elon Mask’s electric pick-up seems to have come down from another planet and right from its particular design it really does nothing to appear like an ordinary vehicle. To the point that precisely because of the particular ultra-resistant bodywork, all corners and edges, for safety reasons in the event of an accident it seems difficult for it to be sold in Europe if it passes the tests required for approval. This is also considering that in the top version the Cybertruck boasts supercar performance with 621 kW (845 HP) mechanics.

Share this: Facebook

X

