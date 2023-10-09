“Let’s save the Goethe of Turin”, collected 6,000 signatures in 4 days

The online petition launched on Change.org by Silvia Borgiattino to ask to save the Goethe Institut in Turin, of which she was an enthusiastic student, has exceeded 6 thousand signatures in four days in four days.

«The Goethe of Turin – explains the author of the signature collection – is the oldest in Italy and the second in the world, but it announced its closure in January for reorganization reasons. Turin would thus be left without a fundamental point of reference for students, teachers and simple lovers of German.”

Among the signatories’ comments, one signed by Paola C. underlines that «the Goethe of Turin, an extraordinary cultural institution that is the pride of the city, was opened in 1954 with the prospect of a reborn European cooperation». “Closing it – adds another signatory, Antonella C. – means leaving a senseless void in the city’s educational offering”.

