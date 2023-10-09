Home » “Let’s save the Goethe of Turin”, collected 6,000 signatures in 4 days
Entertainment

“Let’s save the Goethe of Turin”, collected 6,000 signatures in 4 days

by admin
“Let’s save the Goethe of Turin”, collected 6,000 signatures in 4 days

The online petition launched on Change.org by Silvia Borgiattino to ask to save the Goethe Institut in Turin, of which she was an enthusiastic student, has exceeded 6 thousand signatures in four days in four days.

«The Goethe of Turin – explains the author of the signature collection – is the oldest in Italy and the second in the world, but it announced its closure in January for reorganization reasons. Turin would thus be left without a fundamental point of reference for students, teachers and simple lovers of German.”

German teachers left at home, the appeal against the closure of the Goethe Institut andrea parodi 04 October 2023

Among the signatories’ comments, one signed by Paola C. underlines that «the Goethe of Turin, an extraordinary cultural institution that is the pride of the city, was opened in 1954 with the prospect of a reborn European cooperation». “Closing it – adds another signatory, Antonella C. – means leaving a senseless void in the city’s educational offering”.

The Goethe Institut closes its Turin branch andrea parodi 03 October 2023

See also  Ruby Lin takes a photo of going out on vacation with Huo Jianhua snuggling and taking a selfie with a sweet smile jqknews

You may also like

Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s Inaugural ‘Master’ Series Concert Delivers...

Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night

Aespa Collaborates with Crocs for Dreamy and Heavenly...

BURDEN OF GRIEF – Back with “Destination Dystopia”!

From Camera della moda 12 proposals in view...

KWK by KayKwok Chapter 4: A Futuristic Exploration...

Årabrot – Of Darkness And Light

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her Role as CEO...

“Multitudes”, the first scientific podcast from Laterza dedicated...

EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS Show Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy