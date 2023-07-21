Home » Let’s try this Creamy Spiced Carrot and Squash Soup
Let’s try this Creamy Spiced Carrot and Squash Soup

by admin
Ingredients:

Ingredients:
– 200 g carrot
– 200 g pumpkin
– 1.5 liters vegetable broth
– 1 medium onion
– 1 clove garlic
– 1 medium stalk green onion
– ginger w/w
– cardamom c/n
– cinnamon c/n
– honey c/n
– olive oil c/n
– pink or sea salt
– pepper w/w

Procedure

In a saucepan, sauté the onion previously cut into small pieces together with the green onion with a pinch of pink salt. Then add the minced garlic and continue cooking for a few more minutes until the preparation is very tender.

We continue and add the ginger and cardamom seeds taking care not to burn them, add the broth to cover the preparation and cook until the carrot and pumpkin are well cooked. Remove from heat, add honey to give a sweet touch and scent with cinnamon. Blend until the preparation is fine and silky. Serve and finish with fresh pepper and olive oil.


