letters, the road trip as a work of art and the house that traveled a thousand kilometers

Property: property that cannot be transported, such as land or houses. They cannot because they are tied to the ground. The Royal Spanish Academy, on the other hand, is less legal and, therefore, more direct: property = house. A house is a property because it cannot be moved. It will be there wherever they have placed it and there it will stay. But life, luckily, is not a dictionary. And art is usually the best tool so that people’s lives (and houses) are not a dictionary.

Delfina Filloy found out during a trip: her home was not there where she had been looking for it for years. Which did not mean that she was not there, only that she would have to find her in the right place, which is not usually the one we often think it is. Natalia Navia, her travel companion, found out when she arrived at (her) house. But was she really her? What, immovable at last, was still clinging to the same ground as always, was no longer her house. Because a house may no longer be there, even though we believe it is. Because, Natalia also learned, a house is not just a building clinging to its ground.

Delfina Filloy, visual artist and Bachelor of Audiovisual Arts, was born in 1989 in Rincón Chico, a settlement that was built in 1984 for the workers who for ten years worked at the Piedra del Águila Reservoir, a hydroelectric dam on the Limay River. The place, inhabited by 10,000 people, was depopulated when the work was finished.

«(Re)volver», an installation created by Delfina Filloy and Natalia Navia, that can be visited in the Sala Saraco de Neuquén.

Natalia Navia, Graduate in Sociology and Specialist in Education and Intercultural, Gender and Sexuality Studies, was born in Santa Cruz, but spent her childhood in Rada Tilly, a seaside resort founded in 1948 on the Atlantic coast near Comodoro Rivadavia located more than a thousand kilometers from Rincon Chico. Later, both grew up in Cipolletti and would only meet many years later.

In 2020, they coincided in a photography workshop. After a first face-to-face meeting, the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic imposed virtuality. In that pandemic context they started a card exchange game. “After virtuality, we chose to connect through letters,” says Delfina, during an extensive dialogue that she, together with Natalia, had with BLACK RIVER newspaper.

That set of letters on paper written by hand, taken door to door by themselves as part of an itinerary of strategic outings, together with some objects that traveled in a can, after months became a possible work, which became, to turn in “(Re)Volver”, an installation made of letters, objects, photos, among other elements that reconstruct two biographies and a territory covered, literally.

“(Re)volver, inaugurated on August 2 in the Sala Saraco (Avenida Olascoaga and railroad tracks, Neuquén) can be visited from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is the story of a trip that united these points on which the childhoods of Delfina and Natalia were imprinted, but, above all, it is the staging of the memories that survive at a distance and over time that separates them from those once inhabited places. “In this context of pandemic, virtuality and exhaustion, Delfina brings me home a tin of cookies like those from before and inside a letter and a giant map”, says Natalia. “In that letter she invites me to play with that map and tells me about her town. What happened to us in the workshop where we met is that we realized that we were both working on the same thing, that we had an obsession with our territories of origin. Delfi brings me that letter and began a correspondence because although she lives in Roca, when she came to visit her parents I would return the can with a letter and the intervened map and that is how that exchange began.

Inauguration of the exhibition “(Re)volver”, at the Emilio Saraco Hall in Neuquén, on August 2.

By 2021, they already had a lot of material, so they decided to apply for a scholarship from the National Endowment for the Arts to make a work of all that material. “The scholarship comes out and Nati proposes to me, in mid-2021, to do something: ‘we have the money, we are talking about two places that the other one does not know, neither I Rincón Chico nor you Rada Tilly, we are talking about mapping and the best way To map a territory is to travel through it, why don’t we make the trip? Let’s travel with that money we have.’ And that’s what we did.”

Natalia Navia, Delfina Filloy and, behind them, the huge map intervened with the trip that linked Rincón Chico with Rada Tilly.

The intention of both was to work around these letters and create a cartography of the between, which was the name of the first exhibition generated around this material and which was exhibited at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex in May 2022. Mapping what between the two towns based on the letters that had been written.

In October 2021, Delfina and Natalia set out on a trip. “It was about ten days by car from Cipolletti to Rincón Chico, where the trip to Rada Tilly officially began: Route 237, then Route 40 south to Route 26 and from there, from west to east along Route 26 to Rada Tilly on the coast. Chubut Atlantic. “We were marking the territory, every 100 kilometers we stopped and took analog photos, digital photos, we collected little stones, we made a herbarium. We put together an impressive amount of material.”

photographic record of the trip which linked the Rincón Chico site, in Neuquén, with Rada Tilly, on the Chubut coast.

Upon returning from the trip, which was along Route 3 from the coast to the Alto Valle, they showed part of that trip in “Cartography of the between” following the advice of the artist Maia Gattás Vargas, who suggested that more than a work of what it was a project. A lot of material, a lot of history to tell and many possibilities of formats, don’t go crazy and think that these are chapters of a project, Gattás Vargas told them. The result of that wise observation, in the words of Delfina, is the installation of the Sala Saraco

photographic record of the trip that linked the Rincón Chico site, in Neuquén, with Rada Tilly, located on the Chubut coast.

Why “(Re)return”? Because what they did with the can full of letters and objects was just that, stir. Revolve memories, stories, their past lives in those two towns that are very far from each other, but close from the narrative created through art. The sample is the letters and everything that accompanied those letters. That part of the sample that is rightly called Correspondence is mounted on the wall, the numbered letters, together with the objects and photos that accompanied them in the can and that were resignified with the trip.

Another element of the exhibition is the giant map of Patagonia on which the route of the trip is marked. “It was very handmade how we built the trip. Above all, taking into account that cartographic aspect that the town of Delfi does not appear on the maps because it no longer exists and the town that I self-perceive that I was born does not always appear. There was a whole concern of being on a map that does not name you and of building that route”, describes Natalia, who was born in Santa Cruz, but who took Rada Tilly as her birthplace, “which is a bit strange because people are not born in Rada Tilly, there is no possibility of being born there nor of dying because there is no cemetery. I decided that I will do both there, for now I was born (laughs)”.

Rada Tilly, although it does not always appear on the maps, according to Natalia, it exists and is a kind of Punta del Este in Chubut, according to Natalia. On the other hand, Rincón Chico, where one could be born and eventually die, literally no longer exists. After the end of the Piedra del Águila hydroelectric project, it was dismantled. Today, the place can be traced in some other remains of construction.

Letters, trips, whole days on Patagonian routes, searches, (re)encounters between two people who, in truth, barely know each other. What of all this is a work of art and what is life itself? Where does one thing begin and where the other? It doesn’t matter because as in all road trips something unexpected awaits, you just don’t know when or where. Arriving at Rada Tilly, Natalia saw her house and felt that she was no longer such. “It looked like Aladdin’s castle,” she says. Although she had it in front of her, for her her house was no longer there.

The lodging of both in Rada Tilly would be in a small house inside the campsite that is usually destined for artists who visit the city. Upon arrival, for some powerful reason that Natalia did not know at the time, Delfina, seeing the house that would house them, was immediately moved. “It’s my house,” she said. And she showed it to her mother by video call.

When the town of Rincón Chico was built, the prefabricated houses were sold and two of them went to Rada Tilly. “We spent a whole year trying to find similarities between our lives that seemed so far away and it turned out that there, in Rada Tilly, was my house.”





