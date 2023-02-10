Listen to the audio version of the article

«At the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict there was fear of a negative impact on luxury. Not so much direct, given that the two markets together were worth about 2% of the global market, but indirect, with the energy war, the increase in the cost of raw materials and inflation. A year later we can say that these effects have been mitigated by the super growth of high spenders who have continued to spend a lot on luxury products». Federica Levato, senior partner of Bain&Co, has been analyzing the trend of the luxury market for years (she is co-author, together with Claudia D’Arpizio, of the Altagamma-Bain Monitor) trying to identify the most important trends and predict what will happen from there at 12 months (and more). For 2030 Bain & Co predicts that the personal luxury goods market will increase from the current 353 to 540-580 billion euros.

What are the sectors that have recorded the best performances in 2022?

Definitely personal luxury goods, which have grown at any level, then high quality design, wines and spirits which had already had positive results during the pandemic. Travel and luxury hotels have not yet reached 2019 levels, but there is a lot of wanderlust. From China, for example, it is not easy to find a scheduled flight to Europe but those who have had access to private transport have already gone to Paris or Switzerland.

What does the reopening of Chinese borders mean?

We expect all luxury markets to accelerate. Last November we presented a double estimate, but at the moment there is also a third, even more positive option. Two factors will be decisive: the effective restart of Chinese consumer travel and the impact of the recession on the average consumer in the US and Europe. For now, the effects have been seen more in the USA, in the channel wholesale and in the most accessible products. However, as I said, they were balanced by the high speakers.