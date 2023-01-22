guide Last week, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio gave everyone their first look at Tower of Illusion’s upcoming 2.2 update, Mirafleur Moonshade, which launches on December 22nd. …

Last week, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio gave everyone their first look at Tower of Illusion’s upcoming 2.2 update, Mirafleur Moonshade, which launches on December 22nd. We saw it introduce areas and simulations in Mirroria. Today, the developer released more information about the update as we prepare for release.

Mirafleur Moonshade is expanding the fantasy towers cyberpunk city of Mirroria, introducing new areas. Some of these places include Mirramoon Street, Treasured Garden, Aquaria Palace, Coylland and a super cool entertainment center where homeless people can host car races and go bowling.

The interior is also being updated to increase its interactivity. To add to all the action at the entertainment center, the Livehouse will open up the dance floor and set the mood with some great music. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to put their quest aside and enjoy themselves on roller coasters and ferris wheels, solve riddles and earn tons of rewards.

In a previous article, we explored the upcoming Sim Tian Lang. But as it turns out, he’s not the only one, as Lyra will also be joining the Tower of Fantasy in the 2.2 update. Ms. Medlin’s successor, Leila, is mature and ruthless. She has a cybernetic arm called Vesper, which she uses to inflict massive damage while also healing her in the process.

Expect to find a lot of Christmas and New Years events in the game, as the holidays are also right around the corner. Players will receive rich rewards such as black crystals, red cores, and themed skins. In 2023, new gameplay changes will also be added, such as Void Abyss.