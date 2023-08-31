Home » Levi’s and ERL Unveil Exciting Collaboration Collection Celebrating 150th Anniversary
Levi's and ERL Unveil Exciting Collaboration Collection Celebrating 150th Anniversary

by admin
Levi's and ERL Unveil Exciting Collaboration Collection Celebrating 150th Anniversary

Levi’s and ERL Unveil New Collaborative Series Celebrating Levi’s 150th Anniversary

After much anticipation, Levi’s and ERL have officially debuted their joint series. This marks the first collaboration between the two brands and is part of Levi’s plan to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The collection draws inspiration from the casual atmosphere of California, the birthplace of both brands. It reimagines the iconic 501 trousers in a variety of styles, including side slit cuts, flared pants, straight-leg shorts below the knee, and incorporates casual details such as destruction and raw edges. Alongside the trousers, the collection also offers vibrant red tops including baseball jackets, plaid shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, and coach jackets. Denim enthusiasts can also find longboard coats, short-sleeved shirts, wool-lined jackets, and dresses. Each new piece is adorned with the ERL logo, adding a distinct identity to the collection.

Eli Russell Linnetz, the creative force behind ERL, expressed his excitement about collaborating with the Levi’s team during the design process. He emphasized the importance of authenticity and took pleasure in exploring Levi’s Classics to understand the brand’s heritage and witness how people have personalized their jeans over the years. Describing the collection as “decadent chic” with a blend of casual and skater energy, Linnetz noted that the pieces are easy to incorporate into everyday wear while maintaining a high level of style.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands can look forward to the Levi’s x ERL joint series, which is set to launch on September 6th. The collection will be available on Levi’s official website as well as select stores. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this highly anticipated collaboration.

