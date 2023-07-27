Levi’s® Collaborates with Studio Ghibli on Exclusive “Mononoke” Collection

Levi’s® Collaborates with Studio Ghibli on “Mononoke” Animation-inspired Collection

Levi’s® has recently announced an exciting collaboration with Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio, on the 1997 film “Mononoke” (Magic Princess). This partnership brings forth a unique series of apparel and accessories, inspired by the captivating world and characters of “Mononoke”.

The collection aims to showcase the beauty of the interconnected ecosystem in the film’s forest setting. One of the standout pieces in this collaboration is the San & Wolf Trucker Jacket, priced at ¥34,100 yen, which features a striking print of the film’s heroine, Xiaosang. Fans can also look forward to the Sitaka-themed 501®’93 jeans (¥23,100) and San & Moro 501® shorts.

For those looking for more options, the collection offers a Denim Kimono Jacket (¥24,200) with a deep indigo nightcrawler theme, and a Denim Overall (¥26,400) that emulates the mask worn by the film’s protagonist, San. Other accessories include a coin purse (¥8,800) and a short Tee featuring animated characters (¥12,100 yen). The collection also includes the Classic Seibu American Bandana and a Tote Bag (¥20,900 yen).

Excitingly, Levi’s® x “Mononoke” joint series will be available for member pre-orders starting from August 8th. The collection is set to launch at Levi’s® Harajuku flagship store and the brand’s official website on August 10th. Fans and interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and reports regarding this collaboration.

The partnership between Levi’s® and Studio Ghibli on the “Mononoke” collection presents fans with an opportunity to embrace their love for the beloved animation and their passion for fashionable clothing. Don’t miss out on this enchanting collaboration that effortlessly fuses the worlds of fashion and animation together.