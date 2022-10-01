This season, Levi’s has teamed up with LEGO to create a new collaboration series with the theme of “play again”, encouraging young people to release their playfulness and imagination, and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of classic re-creation. In terms of design, the biggest highlight of this joint series is undoubtedly the creative way to interpret the classic LEGO brick pattern in an imaginative way. Whether it’s loose workwear silhouettes, bold LEGO-inspired graphics or bright color schemes, the collections inject a more dynamic and eye-catching design. In addition, the details of the joint name are also ingenious. The Levi’s brand logo is transformed into a Lego base plate, which is full of playfulness; the details such as I-shaped buttons are also bright and eye-catching color matching. In terms of craftsmanship, the three-dimensional effect craftsmanship expresses the new joint pattern and the classic Lego building block elements on the clothing, and comprehensively uses positioning embroidery, brush embroidery, line carving thick plate offset printing and other processes to give the product a unique texture and texture. Give players more dressing possibilities through imagination that is faithful to the classics and full of modern language.