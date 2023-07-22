Lewis Hamilton and Shakira: A Rocky Romance and Hamilton’s Anger

Title: Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s Romance Hits Roadblock Over Alleged Miscommunication

Subtitle: Formula 1 racer and music sensation face emotional distance amidst love rumors

Date:

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s rumored romance seems to have hit a snag as reports emerge of miscommunication and hurt feelings between the two. While Hamilton has been back in top form in Formula 1 with Mercedes, Shakira continues to achieve great success in her music career, but also finds herself at the center of romantic speculations, as she appears determined to find a partner.

Rumors of a love affair between the British racing driver and the Colombian artist surfaced when they were spotted together at the Miami Grand Prix. Shakira had been invited as a special guest of the German team, and she watched the race from the paddock. Subsequently, the pair were seen having dinner together, fueling further speculation as Shakira became a regular attendee at Formula 1 events.

Initially, everything seemed to be going smoothly between the two. However, recent events at the Silverstone Grand Prix have allegedly led to their estrangement. Shakira was once again seen at the race in England, prompting Hamilton to request that she exit his motorhome to allow him to focus on the upcoming race, according to reports from Spanish podcast Las Mamarazzis.

Sources suggest that it was Shakira who initially showed interest in Hamilton, but the feelings were reportedly not reciprocated. This has left Hamilton feeling upset, as he believes Shakira is attempting to create a false narrative about their relationship.

The British Grand Prix marked the first time in months that Hamilton and Shakira did not appear together publicly. Since then, both have been linked to other figures, with Hamilton being associated with Mexican actress Eiza González, and Shakira reportedly getting close to NBA player Jimmy Butler.

It remains to be seen whether this alleged misunderstanding will result in a permanent rift between the two celebrities. Fans will eagerly await further updates on the future of their rumored romance.

