Lewis
Origin: Marseilles / France
Genre: Progressive Rock / Psychedelic Rock
Recommendation for listeners of: Steven Wilson, Rover, Kigayaku Moyo

In the orbit of the French progressive art rockers Esthesiswhose first work was able to find great respect in the scene, the solo artist also appeared Lewis from Marseille in the foreground.

His debut work, published two years ago Inside reflects a whole cornucopia of different musical moods. The work was with the colleagues of his regular band, the Psychedelic Progressive Rockers Tense Of Fools recorded and offers an almost perfect mixture for listeners of avant-garde progressive rock sounds in the spectrum of folk, psychedelic and jazz fusion.

Obviously belong to the Japanese Psychedelic Rockers Kikagaku Moyo to the great role models of Lewis. Coupled with the soft vocals and catchy songs of a Rover. With psychedelic sound effects and melancholic songs, of course, there is also a Steven Wilson as an influence not far away.

Dank Klonosphere If required, the interested party also gets a nice addition to the record shelf. A sample can be found among other things HERE in the form of the dreamy Inside the Day, which comes up with a dignified atmosphere, Beatles-que melodies and everyday lyrics. Relatively catchy song structures cleverly combined with a mix containing all sorts of folk and psychedlic patina in their simple individuality unfold an effect that should not be underestimated.

Psychedelic Progressivness in Perfektion

The two-part Time, Money and Fear underlines this extremely delicately executed production, like you HERE can hear. The singing voice of Lewis is very charismatic, warm and has a certain ringing timbre. She goes perfectly with her Inside presented, rather restrained music. She doesn’t want to move large chunks. Rather, it unfolds its full effect in the nuances and with a somewhat conceded start.

See also  The 4 men who became popular in the summer due to the drama, Chen Xiao, Wu Lei, Wang Hedi, and Zhang Han, are on the list jqknews

Those who give the album its time will find out with the final one The End a little surprise in the form of an electronic, almost industrial-style piece that can come up with all sorts of sound gimmicks and the well-known catchy melodies, like you HERE can hear.

Fans of unusual progressive rock sounds with a good dash of avant-garde should definitely check out Inside listen and definitely keep your ears and eyes open for new stuff from the likeable Frenchman.

Line up
Lewis Feraud

Links
Lewis website
Bandcamp Lewis

