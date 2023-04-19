Home » Lexus at Design week, the future is performing and with zero emissions
Entertainment

MILAN – The partnership between Lexus and the Milan Design Week is renewed: for the fourteenth consecutive year the Japanese company is present at this important event, thanks to an installation inspired by the curves of an electric coupé.

“Shaped by air” is a next generation Lexus research vehicle that pushes the boundaries of technology and craftsmanship. It is a real manifesto of how Lexus intends the electrification of the future today: the synergy between maximum performance and driving pleasure.

Artist Suchi Reddy has created an elegant and light work of art for Milan Design Week that is an expression of sustainability, innovation and excellence. Indeed, “Shaped by Air” celebrates the shared commitment to human-centered, zero-emission and impeccably crafted design. The work is a scaled-down interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport, shaped by light and with vibrant green leaf shapes that suggest movement through nature.For the Milanese presentation, the shapes of this work made of recycled consumables are suspended from the ceiling like a sculpture, recalling the shapes of the vehicle design and cut-outs of Henri Matisse.

Alongside this futuristic vision of the automobile, however, there is room for a certainty: Lexus RZ Full Electric, the first electric SUV built on a dedicated BEV platform, which makes a fine show at the entrance to the Lexus space at Superstudio in Milan (until April 23).

It is in fact a car with a dynamic character, where the exterior reinterprets the typical hourglass shape of the Japanese House in the bodywork of the vehicle, while the interior is a light and spacious, simple and elegant space that expresses Omotenashi hospitality together with fine Takumi craftsmanship. A project that aims to convey a pleasant sense of freedom to the driver and his passengers, in line with the driving experience of a 100% electric car.

