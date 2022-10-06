ROME – For the third consecutive year Lexus will be the official car of the Rome Film Fest, whose 17th edition will take place at the Parco della Musica from 13 to 23 October. On the red carpet the entire electrified range of the Japanese house, consisting of 35 cars, including UX, NX and ES, as well as the new Lexus RX, the latest electrified jewel of the brand currently available for pre-booking in the Hybrid Turbo and Plug-in versions Hybrid, presented for the first time at national level on the occasion of the 79th Venice International Film Festival – La Biennale di Venezia.

The 2022 edition will introduce for the first time an international competition – Progressive Cinema – Visions for the world of tomorrow – validated by Fiapf (International Federation of Film Production Associations) where a jury composed of professionals in the field of cinema, culture and arts, will evaluate the films that will take part in the competition and that will be able to nominate for numerous prizes.

“Strengthened by its constant commitment to the support of talent and its link with the world of cinema, it is an honor for Lexus to participate in an event capable of supporting such an intense and ambitious program”, explains Maurizio Perinetti, Director of Lexus Italy. “Lexus and cinema have strengthened their union this year more than ever. The presence of the brand at the Venice Film Festival was exciting and we can’t wait to bring the same sensations to another important event: the Rome Film Fest ”. (fp)