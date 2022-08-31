ROME – It is a double thread that unites the Lexus brand with the seventh art. A very close relationship reaffirmed by the role of main sponsor of “OPS! First and Second Opera Award ”, the section of Isola del Cinema that rewards the new talents of Italian cinema. The ninth edition of the event has just ended in the splendid setting of the Lexus arena in Piazza San Bartolomeo on the Tiber Island and the director of Lexus Italia, Maurizio Perinetti, awarded the two winning artists of the competition, namely Laura Samani and Dario Albertini chosen among a parterre of names of excellence in the national sector. Lexus shares with the cinema the values ​​and attention to the emotional dimension, which has always been the basis of the experience that accompanies its products and is united to the big screen by the search for emotion, detail and the pleasure of the individual, the result of craftsmanship quality of workmanship and experimentation with new technologies.

The critics’ award winning films were Piccolo Corpo, by Laura Samani, which tells the story of a young mother, Agata, who loses her daughter at birth in the early 1900s, and Anima Bella by Dario Albertini, a tender portrait and touching of a sunny girl already from the name in spite of the difficult circumstances in which she lives. It should be noted that the works, in line with the spirit of the event, were screened strictly in Italian with English subtitles to give the international public the opportunity to appreciate them. Finally, among the winning films of the previous editions you can find works that have become famous such as The Black Sheep by Ascanio Celestini, Basilicata coast to coast by Rocco Papaleo, On my skin by Alessio Cremonini, The mafia kills only in summer by Pif, They called him Jeeg Robot by Gabriele Mainetti, I Can Quit Whenever I Want by Sidney Sibilia, Pure Hearts by Roberto de Paolis, Euforia by Valeria Golino and Nevia by Nunzia de Stefano. (Maurilio Rigo)