Recently, the ZIFEI WANG 23AW “Heterotopia” show was held in Beijing Shengda. ZIFEI WANG’s theme for this season is heterotopia, a term derived from the philosopher Michel Foucault. “Heterotopia” is not only about the philosophical extension of the spatial dimension, but also about the differences and connections between Eastern and Western cultures. Fashion singer Li Bingchen was invited to participate in this fashion show, sharing the oriental aesthetics of reality and fiction.

On the same day, Li Bingchen appeared in the big show in a khaki suit and black slim trousers. The black lapel on the khaki suit echoed the shirt. The past communicates with the present.

After debuting for many years, Li Bingchen has always adhered to his own fashion attitude, and his own temperament fits well with the theme of this big show. It is reported that the inspiration for this big show comes from the thinking about the relationship between architectural geometry and abstract ink painting. By combining ancient Chinese architectural elements with deconstruction techniques, it depicts the infinity of the chaotic universe with a limited geometric space between the virtual and the real, and unfolds a period of life. Dialogue with nature.

It is worth mentioning that this also coincides with the cultural self-confidence that Li Bingchen has always hoped to promote. Integrating the national style elements into the fashion design, let the ancient Chinese style go to the world stage, just as Li Bingchen hopes, more people can see our traditional Chinese crafts and understand the excellent Chinese tradition that has been neglected for a long time culture, and also hope that traditional Chinese clothing will shine in the fashion industry.