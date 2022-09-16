Original title: Li Guangjie’s “Barbaric Growth” debut trailer and Zhao Liying partner to perform a couple

On September 15, the first trailer for the urban business drama “Savage Growth”, directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, starring Zhao Liying and Li Guangjie, was released. Zhao Lei, the leading male overseas elite played by Li Guangjie, showed a unique and mature temperament as soon as he appeared. spark of love. The fresh couples have touched the heartstrings of the audience, and they have been on the hot search list, which is highly anticipated.

In the new poster released on the same day, Li Guangjie wore a straight suit to show the temperament of a mature person in the 1990s, but he frowned slightly and stared ahead, as if he was in a tense and exciting atmosphere. The subsequent announcement of the flaming burning version revealed Li Guangjie’s powerful aura. As soon as he appeared on the stage, he felt a sense of elite in the workplace, which was eye-catching. In the process of building the steel plant, Zhao Lei and Xu Banxia supported each other all the way. Although there were quarrels and misunderstandings, they added more love to each other. Li Guangjie also humorously reposted on Weibo: “Growing savagely, I am not savage.” The contrast between charm and humor makes people look forward to his wonderful performance in the feature film.

It is reported that “Savage Growth” was exposed for the first time in the happy film list of the iQIYI Pan Tao Conference. Although the broadcast time is not yet known, Li Guangjie’s performance in the preview has been full of expectations for the feature film. “County Party Courtyard” has also been completed, and I hope that the work will be launched as soon as possible, bringing the audience a masterpiece of acting skills.

