Recently, Mango TV and Migu Video jointly produced Healthy Life Experience Reality Show "Ah Good Body Companion Season" The official conclusion, in the three-month program, Li Guangjie and Sui Yumeng Unlock the fun of sports together and explore a healthy lifestyle.









In the latest episode of the program, Li Guangjie and Sui Yumeng arranged the photo exhibition of “Oh, Good Body” together, and carefully selected and prepared the photo exhibition. Everyone appreciates the precious moments left in the show and tells the stories behind the photos. memories. Not only that, Li Guangjie also carefully arranged a private photo exhibition. The whole room is full of bits and pieces taken for Sui Yumeng during his past travels, recalling the feelings of the previous journey together, as if returning to the past.

Although “Oh, Good Body” ended, but the love will never leave. After the show was broadcast, Li Guangjie shared the photos of the film festival on a social platform, and said bluntly: “Open the film blind box and save it for another five years. “, many netizens said: “Brother Dang Jie should not be too tacit in taking pictures of his wife who loves beauty.”, “I envy Li Guangjie and Sui Yumeng’s same-frequency marriage, which is what my ideal marriage looks like. It is very beautiful for two people to cook together and warm each other.” It’s really enviable for couples who live an ordinary life very interestingly.two-way loveIt’s sweet, let’s continue to be happy!









In the program, Li Guangjie once again showed the“Uncle Quan Tiancai”In addition to work, he also generously shares his daily life with netizens on social platforms, which adds a lot of life flavor, simple and low-key but still high-end atmosphere, casual and handsome daily wear shows the trend of mature men The image is in sharp contrast with Zhuge Liang played in “The Wind Rises from Longxi”, and we can see the actor Li Guangjie’s strong ability to shape the role.









It is reported that byLi GuangjieStarring in new works “Reinforcements”, “Heroes of Dunhuang”We will meet the audience soon, let’s look forward to the wonderful performance of actor Li Guangjie!

