Li Jian: The brilliance of a good actor who holds this string will not be blocked[he was well received for his successful role as Li Xiang in “Hurricane”]

The spring of actor Li Jian started with the hit drama “Hurricane”, in which he played the flesh-and-blood detective Li Xiang, which won the love and sympathy of many audiences, and broke through the circle with his strength. On February 16, in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily, Li Jian admitted that he spent the Spring Festival this year in the company of “Hurricane”, “I haven’t experienced this feeling for many years. Many friends sent me messages saying, They are discussing this drama at family dinners or colleagues gatherings. On the train and on the plane, I saw many people watching it.”

Faced with the sudden popularity, Li Jian was very sober. He felt that it was a very happy thing for the actors’ efforts to be recognized by the audience. He always believes that the love and aura of the audience is for the characters, not for the actors. He bluntly said that in the end, this halo will fall on the tombstones of the police officers who died for the anti-crime cause. “This honor is for them, and I am just a passer.”

After playing Li Xiang, Li Jian seemed relieved, “Another expansion has been completed, so that more audiences can see such an actor.” However, he turned this attention more into motivation, “I hope that new understanding audience disappointed.” In Li Jian’s view, as long as he sticks to his professional philosophy and ethics, the light of a good actor will not be blocked. “The spring of powerful actors has come, but more opportunities are needed to show.”

“This character is real enough” is what impresses me

The “meeting” with Li Xiang was due to the trust and expectation established by Li Jian and director Xu Jizhou for many years. “Hurricane” is the 11th film they have cooperated with. The role of a police officer is very suitable for me, and I agreed without hesitation.” The two have always cooperated very well, “He understands me and I trust him. He wrote this character with my image in mind, and he even knows What kind of words will I say in which breath, and reading his lines is like speaking my own words.” Li Jian said frankly.

Every time he receives a character, Li Jian will develop his own imagination about the character’s characteristics and living habits. This time he also made a lot of preparations and designs for the character Li Xiang. Start working out, lose fat, and do some strength training before shooting. After joining the group, he insisted on running five kilometers every day. In order to make Li Xiang’s appearance and spirit closer to that of a policeman, he also read a lot of books about criminal police, including “How a Criminal Police Becomes”, “Captain of Criminal Police”, “Chinese Criminal Police” and so on. When studying the professional characteristics of the police in more depth, I learned more about how the police talk to criminal suspects and how to get along with them in the process of handling cases. will believe it even more.”

Li Jian believes that the police are ordinary people in life, just like an ordinary friend around him, “But once he finds the clues of the case, he is very vigilant. I think this kind of professionalism, this vigilance and ability It is necessary to have a child in Li Xiang.” Like the few scenes between Li Xiang and Gao Qiqiang at the beginning of the play, as the identity changes, Li Jian shows the changes in the character’s emotions, “When Gao Qiqiang was a criminal suspect, Li Xiang faced Gao Qiqiang’s attitude was serious; when Gao Qiqiang was cleared of suspicion and became an ordinary citizen, Li Xiang felt a little more close to him.”

For the character Li Xiang, Li Jian also added some considerations of his own, “One of the characteristics of criminal police work is irregular work and rest, I think he must have a handbag, which usually contains some snacks, biscuits, bread, and teacups.” , because sometimes he performs crouching tasks late at night, and it is impossible for him to buy food. Moreover, he has irregular meal times, so he will inevitably have some stomach problems, and he will habitually keep some stomach medicine in his bag. I think these details It may not be used, but it will be more real.”

“This character is real enough” is what moved Li Jian. “Li Xiang was born at the bottom, closer to the lives of ordinary people in the market, with a richer personality and more complicated psychological portrayal.” Li Jian said frankly, “He is like us ordinary people. On the road of enthusiasm and pursuit of dreams, he will encounter many twists and turns and life choices. Standing at the crossroads of life, he will hesitate and make wrong choices. But in the end, he insists on the direction of justice, independently undertakes, and does I made a choice worthy of the people’s police.”

When acting, Li Jian bluntly said that he would try his best to incorporate these complex human thoughts and explorations into it, “In this way, the role may not be too one-sided. For example, in the early stage, Li Xiang would also desperately want to be recognized and reused by the leaders. This is a problem that every ordinary person with ideals will face on the road of struggle. And the moment An Xin pressed the grenade, Li Xiang must have mixed emotions. He will be grateful, but also feel guilty and regretful. I think These are the real sides of the characters, and the attractive sides.”

Hitting the card on the ground was added by Zhang Yi on the spot

The breaking of the cup was not planned in advance

In Li Jian’s view, the biggest challenge in this play is how to accurately present the psychological changes of the character Li Xiang to the audience, because Li Xiang does not have a lot of conflicting events in him, how to grasp the changes in Li Xiang’s psychology at several points in time, And let the audience feel that it is more difficult to grasp the scale of entanglement and struggle with the characters’ psychology. “If you go too far, it will be a bit overwhelming, and if you don’t act well, it will make the audience feel unsatisfactory.”

Li Jian was most impressed by the scene where Li Xiang revealed to An Xin that he was going to take down Zhao Lidong. The emotional changes of the characters in that scene were very complicated and the most difficult. When Li Xiang took out a bunch of cards, An Xin slapped those cards on the ground, “Zhang Yi’s action was added on the spot, like a stroke of genius. I used this action to squat on the ground to pick up those cards. It highlights that Li Xiang gave up his dignity and would rather destroy himself to complete the ideal mission in his heart. At that time, there was an accident that the cup fell and broke. The original script did not design this detail, and it did not fall during the scene. At that time, I knocked over the cup with my bag, and it fell and broke. Later, this scene added a lot of wonderful interpretation and imagination to the plot, and some viewers said that the falling of the cup was like Li Xiang’s fate, it was a coincidence, and it was also God’s will.”

Script by stage

The future direction of the plot and the actors are also guessing

When it came to acting, Li Jian said frankly that there was a lot of pressure at the beginning, “I don’t want to hold you back with such a major theme and such an excellent creative team.” Sometimes the psychological burden is heavy, which makes people feel nervous. “Fortunately, Director Xu knows my strengths and weaknesses. He reminds me what should be accepted or let go. Once he said it, I can understand.” Li Jian said with emotion, “He has super control and imagination on the scene. To be honest, the shaping of Li Xiang’s character can only be recognized and paid attention to by everyone because of his control.”

After Li Xiang “went offline”, many netizens wrote small essays to express their reluctance and empathy for Li Xiang. To Li Jian’s relief, many netizens left messages to him saying that after watching Li Xiang, they were very moved, which strengthened their idea of ​​becoming a policeman, “I think this is the strength that comes from the characters.”

Li Jian described the experience of “Hurricane” as “exciting” and “feeling like a fantasy adventure”. He was deeply touched, “Director Xu’s creative techniques are very different. We release scripts in stages, and the actors are also guessing about the future direction of the plot.”

Teacher Zhang Songwen taught us twenty years ago

What made him unforgettable was that during the entire shooting period, the communication atmosphere of the crew was particularly good, “Like many old actors, they will study the characters in detail. I have learned a lot of new ways to shape characters from them, for example, from the audience’s In addition, Mr. Zhang Yi has a lot of professional experience. I also learned a lot from acting with him, and he also gave me a lot of advice. From him, I saw what is called a high degree of concentration, including his response to He digs deeper and has more perspectives on the improvisation of on-site changes, as well as his understanding of roles and plays. And he not only considers his own role, but also makes adjustments in almost every scene, so that other actors can do their best Show your best self.”

There are also many actors in the crew who are old friends of Li Jian who have worked together for many years. “Lin Jiachuan who plays Tang Xiaolong is my senior brother, and Sun Yan who plays Tang Xiaohu is my senior brother. Other actors such as I have also worked with Hao Ping many times. , everyone is very familiar with and agree with each other, and the atmosphere of the crew is also very lively.”

What’s more interesting is that after 20 years, Li Jian and his teacher Zhang Songwen met in the crew, “When we were in college, teacher Zhang Songwen taught us a class. He has a characteristic in class. He loves to tell stories to everyone. He talked for half a day, and we didn’t need to do exercises. We just sat there and listened to him, and we were very happy. He observed life very meticulously, and he had a lot of work experience and profound experience. The stories he told were very interesting, and he also knew us. What do you like to listen to?” Li Jian said with emotion, “I seldom saw Teacher Zhang Songwen after graduation. This time we didn’t play much against each other in the group, but we often chatted. Speaking of those youthful years, I feel that time flies so fast. , both grow and change.”

When I was a child, my dream was to be a soldier and became an actor. I was also confused and anxious

Li Jian was born in Hebei in 1981. His father was a soldier. Li Jian grew up in a military compound. My childhood dream was to be like my father and become a soldier when I grow up.

In 1998, when Li Jian was in junior high school, the Chengde Drama Troupe came to the school to recruit actors, and a classmate was successfully recruited as an actor. “At that time, I felt that being an actor was a mysterious and distant thing, but seeing my classmates being recruited by excellent theater troupes, out of practical considerations, I would have a job in the future, and my academic performance was not so good, so I felt that It’s a good way out,” he said with a laugh.

Coincidentally, when the first film and television performance class of Shijiazhuang Art School came to Chengde to recruit students, Li Jian, who signed up, knew nothing about acting. .My concept of sketches at that time was the way of performing in the Spring Festival Gala. I didn’t understand what is single practice and performance without physical objects. The teacher said that you usually like to play football, so you can perform it for me. I will use I did a bit of kicking with the outside instep, and it was very standard.” The first attempt ended in failure, but Li Jian was not reconciled, feeling that he was not bad, and he didn’t want to give up. Li Jian took an acting class with a professional teacher for a week, “Later, the teacher taught me a fable about “The Monkey Eating Watermelon” and prepared a sketch “Fishing.”

Li Jian was admitted to Shijiazhuang Art School as he wished. When he arrived at the art school, when a wonderful and strange world unfolded in front of his eyes, he began to feel very confused about the performance, and even a little afraid, “I felt terrified when I was called to go on stage to talk to the teacher’s lines.” Li Jian practiced the basic skills hard after class, and as long as there were reports and performances in various majors, he would study and try to figure it out. Hard work pays off, he was selected by director Chen Li not long after he entered the school, but he felt that the first grade still focused on studying, so he didn’t go. When he was in the second grade, he was selected by director Gao Qunshu to take over the filming of his first TV series “Thirteen Murder Cases”, and he was also the number one male.

“Looking at it now, the art school has helped me a lot. First of all, it led me into the door of art and made me realize that the threshold for acting is actually very high. Being an actor requires a lot of basic quality training. In addition, it gave me I was selected several times and was selected by outside directors. I felt that I could be an actor and take a career path. The popularity of that TV series was quite high. Since then, I have gained confidence and felt that I could stand I was on the stage in the acting class, and I made up my mind to go to university after graduation.” Li Jian said.

The exams were not all smooth sailing back then. “At that time, there were few schools to choose, and the competition was extremely fierce. All schools that could take the exam, such as Chinese Opera and Nortel, went for the exam. I was very nervous for the first time. I didn’t dare to go and I was able to pass the exam.” Li Jian still remembers the ranking once, “I entered the top 30 in our class, which is equivalent to getting a professional qualification certificate. I am very excited. I didn’t get in the first year, but I have valuable experience. I think I will take the exam again in the second year. It is imperative.”

After being admitted to the Beijing Film Academy, Li Jian once again felt the pressure and psychological gap, and even felt that he was getting farther and farther away from this industry, “You may be considered top-notch in the art school. Looking at this, you can see that all over the country A top student, he is not impressive at all.”

During his four-year college career, Li Jian felt confused and anxious when he saw his classmates accepting plays one after another. what to do? I can only work hard on my own, “I will interview all the crews that can be interviewed, and find more opportunities for myself. I remember that at that time, my classmates were traveling together, taking the 300 bus, running around the third ring road of Beijing, and going to wherever there were crews. Where to go.” Recalling the past, Li Jian said with a smile, “At that time, the success rate of getting stills was the highest. I didn’t shoot a few scenes, and I always failed. My classmates took some photos for me.”

In the process of running the crew, I met the important director Bole Xu Jizhou

Once Li Jian happened to meet Xu Daojian’s team, “Let’s talk about it”, and when he introduced himself as a director, Li Jian was still a little skeptical, “At that time, he was young, wearing a cultural shirt and glasses, and my impression was The bearded and artistic directors in Li are different, and his crew preparations are also on the university campus, so my first reaction is that he can’t be a liar.”

Unexpectedly, a few short chats brought tears to Li Jian’s eyes, “He said that I have watched your “Thirteen Murder Cases”, I was very surprised to hear this, because it was a drama from six or seven years ago Then he said that seeing you in this state, you should have suffered a lot in these years. He also said that he thinks I am a good actor, and the future will go a long way, let me work hard.”

At that moment, Li Jian was particularly touched, “As a young man who just entered the industry, he was helpless for several years, and suddenly someone in the industry recognized and affirmed you, and he felt that he had found a confidant. This kind of encouragement made me My heart is very warm, and more importantly, he gave me a lot of confidence.”

I received another call from Director Xu, who invited Li Jian to star in the TV series “Kill the Tiger’s Mouth” in 2008. “I read the script he sent me. The rhythm is very good. It is also the first time I have such a heavy role.” After the show was broadcast, it received a lot of praise. In 2010, Director Xu directed “The Indelible Number”. The second cooperation gave Li Jian a very important and brilliant role Sun Chenghai, which established his “tough guy image” and made him His career took a leap. Later, Li Jian continued to challenge himself in the works directed by Xu Jizhou, such as Chen Chen in “War Thunder” and Song Yi in “Reunion Dinner”. My characters are written extremely well, each with their own characteristics, which allows me to constantly break through myself and gain a lot.”

Director Xu Jizhou once said, “If life is long enough, I hope there will be a fiftieth or five hundredth film!” Li Jian said frankly, “On the one hand, it may be his professional recognition of me, on the other hand, he may think that I am sincere, right? He said that I have a kind of simplicity. Of course, I have always liked his works and personality. He has a big pattern and a big brain. When I chat with him, I will feel enlightened after hearing the same problem from him. “

If you are slack with your characters, that slack will also be passed on to the audience

As an actor, after going through the stage of no filming, he will often face how to break through the limitations of previous roles. Li Jian said frankly that for a long time, he often decides who he wants to play before starting the filming. He also felt helpless, “I think my space is quite large, but sometimes more possibilities require more opportunities.”

He admitted that there were times when he was slack, “I used to think, why every character and every work that I treat with my heart, even though I have spent countless efforts, can be presented in front of everyone with full expectations, it seems to disappear.” After the idea appeared a few times, one day Li Jian suddenly realized that it would be terrible to have this kind of awareness as an actor, “Because it will consume you, and you will no longer give up everything to face the role. In that case, there will always be One day I will regret it.”

Later, a senior said to Li Jian, “If you treat the characters slack, the slack will also be passed on to the audience; if you are serious about the characters, the audience will see it, so you must be enthusiastic and sensitive to each character, no matter Can the audience see it?” He took this sentence as the motto of acting, always reminding himself to hold on to this string and try his best to treat every character. “A good actor in my heart is one who is dedicated, professional, and hardworking. I hope that I can become such an actor. I think this is a sense of responsibility, and it is also a kind of respect for this profession and the audience.”

So, in the face of difficulties and dangers, he tried his best to complete it, “Actually, actors have experienced a lot in filming. I remember that when I was filming “High Mountain and Clear Canal”, there was a scene on a cliff. The crew and I checked several times. There was no problem with the circle, but during the actual filming, a rock fell and I had three stitches on my head.”

Li Jian has a heroic complex since he was a child. He usually reads books and movies, especially watching biopics about war. “For example, I like to watch documentaries about the old Red Army, and even warning propaganda films. I think they can capture a lot of spiritual characteristics.” He also likes to exercise, and often runs when he is not filming. “I still have requirements for myself in this regard, especially as I grow older and my fat content is getting higher and higher. I must maintain my image in front of the camera.”

In Li Jian’s view, acting is full of possibilities, and he is also full of confidence in it, “Last year, I filmed “All the Way Forward” directed by Xi Xin. The TV series “Flag of Heroes” about the history of the army. In the new year, I hope to receive more good works and good roles, and I also look forward to seeing the audience as soon as possible with the works I shot before.” He said with a smile, “If I have the opportunity, I will I also want to try historical dramas and costume dramas, and create more colorful characters.”

