Li Jiawei: I am very happy to sell a house, but I prefer to sing-Entertainment-中工网

Original title: With the song “Suffering”, he became famous, and “opened the microphone happily” at Guangzhou Central Station on April 29 (quote)

Li Jiawei: Selling the house is very happy, but I love singing more (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

In 2020, a news about a “female singer switching career to house sales” attracted people’s attention. Singer Li Jiawei, who became famous with the song “Suffering”, became a real estate agent. The article described it as “serving tea and water” and “embarrassing”. Compared with the tragedy created by the news reports, Li Jiawei’s response was much more positive. She did not forget to emphasize: “I have not given up singing, singing is still my first choice!”

Li Jiawei did not break her promise. She first released her new album “Happy” last year, and this year she launched the “Happy Open Mic” tour. The first stop will be at the Guangzhou Central Station Performance Center on April 29. Previously, Li Jiawei accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News. When talking about music, life and work, her person is as happy as her songs. This tour is of special significance to her: it is not only her first tour in six years, but also the first time she returns to her hometown of Guangdong to sing – she was born and raised in Malaysia, and her ancestral home is Meixian, Guangdong. “I can speak Cantonese, so I am looking forward to this performance. I hope I can chat with everyone in Cantonese, and even sing Cantonese songs.” Li Jiawei said.

“I’m just good at singing high notes, don’t deny it”

In 2011, Li Jiawei became the first Malaysian champion of the music variety show “Super Avenue of Stars”. The song “Suffering” released in the same year made her even more famous. She performed this song with a true tone spanning 16 degrees, and everyone remembered this newcomer who “can sing high notes very well”. Behind the soaring high pitch is solid singing skills: she has been learning folk songs and bel canto since she was 8 years old, and she can play songs such as “I Love You China“, “Good Days” and “Tianlu” at her fingertips.

However, when the “soaring treble” was flooded in major music complexes and fell to the bottom of the chain of contempt for music aesthetics, the treble changed from a bonus item to a burden. For Li Jiawei, because her high-pitched singing is too popular, the public’s impression of her has gradually become “only high-pitched”. She said: “Since the first song when I debuted, everyone has equated Gao Yin with Li Jiawei. What I care about is not ‘Treble’, but ‘only’.” So there was a round to prove myself , The attempt to tear off the label, she put away the sharpness and treble in the fourth album “On the contrary”, and replaced it with a more restrained voice.

This kind of attempt really made people hear a different Li Jiawei. But after going around, she found that she still likes the explosive singing style the most. The first song of the fifth album “Happy” released last year is called “Breaking”. Li Jiawei performed it with a high-pitched voice full of speed, like stepping on the gas pedal to the bottom, and the listeners and singers were all hearty. She used this song to announce her comeback, “I don’t mind what other people say anymore. I can sing very well! Not just the treble, but many other things. I didn’t show off on purpose, but the treble is my most I like the way of expression, so I have to do this to the fullest.” The album “Happy” made Li Jiawei feel the joy of singing again, “Don’t beat around the bush, the first song is “Beautiful”. I just want to tell Everyone: The Li Jiawei you are familiar with is back!”

She is looking forward to performing this song “Breaking” live on this tour: “This song has relatively high requirements for audio equipment. It is difficult to hear this song in general performance occasions. It can only be successfully presented in concerts. And the scene The environment and my state complement each other. I believe that with a good sound field environment, I can release different energy. So this tour opportunity is very rare. Listening to this song live, and online listening will definitely be It feels different.”

“When the house is sold, I am not wronged, but very happy”

Talking about her experience in selling houses three years ago, Li Jiawei was very frank. That career change was partly motivated by interest and partly by reality: “I left my hometown from Malaysia and came to Taipei, China to develop. In fact, I always wanted to have a home. So I often looked at houses and took the exam for a real estate salesperson’s license. And in three years Because of the epidemic, performing arts work was actually relatively suspended. A friend asked me, since I have a license, should I try to sell the house?” Things went smoother than she imagined: “I didn’t expect that the first week of work Selling a house is a new achievement for me.”

In this short career change experience, Li Jiawei has gained a lot – besides money, she also has a different life experience: “Singers and entertainers need the nutrients of life, and they can’t just live in their own world. So I think (Selling a house) This matter is a plus for me. I met many different people and had many different experiences. Later, when the media broke the news, everyone thought I stopped singing. No, it was just that I sang at that time There are very few opportunities. Now I have the opportunity to sing, I hope everyone will listen, and you will find that I have not regressed, and I am even better than before.” In her view, selling a house is like singing, it is a sharing: “I put the house I share my information and my knowledge of the house, because I am sincere enough that customers will pay. It is the same when I am a singer. I share my life experience with you on stage and say what I want to say to you. I don’t I feel wronged when selling real estate, but I am very happy doing it.”

“The audience who come to listen to my live singing will definitely enjoy it”

This tour is called “Happy Mic”, which is exactly Li Jiawei’s heartfelt words. “I have debuted for 12 years. As an artist, I have to be in announcements, interviews, and variety shows… The motivation to do all this is because I like singing very much. It is precisely because singing brings me so much happiness, That’s why I’m sticking with it until now.”

Li Jiawei still remembers the scene when she was shortlisted for the best newcomer at the Taiwan Golden Melody Awards for the first time in her first year of debut: “I stood on the Little Arena for the first time. When I was not familiar with the situation, I sang “Suffering” and heard the cheers of the audience. At that moment, I was very touched. I am just an ordinary girl, without any background, I just like to sing, but I have the opportunity to sing For so many people to listen to.”

Among so many music-related jobs, she enjoys performing on stage the most. “I’m completely a Live singer, and I can even say that my Live version is better than the studio version. When recording, I have to use another way of singing, so that the song can be listened to repeatedly. But Live has only one chance, and I can put The energy of the whole body is injected into the song. So people who come to listen to my Live will definitely feel very refreshed.”

Li Jiawei’s last round of tour was six years ago, when she traveled through Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing. This time, she chose Guangzhou, which is further south, as the first stop of the tour, and then she will continue to Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Beijing, Shanghai and other cities. She said that she is looking forward to the performance in Guangzhou: “This is my first time in Guangzhou, I hope I can chat with everyone in Cantonese, and even sing Cantonese songs. I hope fans can help me prepare a food list. I think the fastest way to know a city The best way is food.”

dialogue

If I’m on a reality show, I should be a watery character, elastic

Yangcheng Evening News: After being a real estate practitioner for a while, have you discovered some secrets of this industry?

Li Jiawei: I didn’t know it before, but later I found out that some salespersons said “the house is almost sold out”, which is actually a way of dealing with customers. Later, I made some small videos about real estate to share these findings with you, which was quite fun.

Yangcheng Evening News: You also posted a tour video of your new home. Do you plan to develop into a home blogger in the future?

Li Jiawei: It seems a bit difficult, but I don’t resist. If someone invites me to visit their home and make a video, I think it would be great.

Yangcheng Evening News: If there are fans and friends who want to sing your songs well, what advice can you give them?

Li Jiawei: Practice. As boring as it sounds, it’s true. For me, singing is like exercise. Many people think that after two classes, it seems that they can sing high notes, but in fact, stability is the most important thing. This requires constant practice. For me, because I like singing very much, I don’t have any problem even if I sing the same song 100 times, and I can naturally practice the song well.

Yangcheng Evening News: Do you still practice singing every day now?

Li Jiawei: My voice now is like that of an athlete. After years of training, I already have a certain quality. Of course, some basic exercises are still needed to maintain it, but it is no longer necessary to practice every day. However, recently, I have made some preparations for the concert. The first is physical strength. This time I have to sing continuously for one or two hours, which is different from the usual announcements where I only sing two or three songs. So physically and stamina I’m retraining. In addition, you have to memorize lyrics, arrange songs, design the process, etc., hoping to make the audience feel comfortable in the concert.

Yangcheng Evening News: Are there any mainland musicians who want to cooperate?

Li Jiawei: There are too many people who want to cooperate, too many to count. I met Hammer Na Lisa before, and I also sang with her and recorded a short video. It would be great if we could sing together on stage. There is also Hua Chenyu, his performance is very tense, and it should be fun to work with him. It is more difficult to cooperate with others than to sing alone, because you need to learn how to cooperate with each other. I am very concerned about the texture of the sound and how to make the audience sound comfortable.

Yangcheng Evening News: You have appeared in music variety shows such as “Singer” and “Chaoyang Dage Center” before. Do you want to try other types of variety shows?

Li Jiawei: It’s all right, I didn’t set limits for myself. I think my personality is quite positive, and I can share many things in life with you.

Yangcheng Evening News: Competitive shows for female artists like “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves” are also very popular. If you also participated, what role do you think you will play in the group?

Li Jiawei: I should be a character like water, elastic. I can be a leader, an executor, or a blender, depending on the character of the other members of the group. I think group life needs to adapt to different environments and other people’s personalities, and I am quite confident in my ability to get along with others.