Li Junhao’s new drama “King the Land” broadcast time confirmed

On May 16, according to Korean media reports, the romantic drama “King the Land” starring actors Li Junhao and Lim Yoona officially released the couple version posters. Li Junhao and Lim Yoona are very attractive.

In the public poster, Li Junhao is very handsome and stylish in a black suit, while Lim Yoona’s red dress is very eye-catching, and her playful and cute appearance catches people’s attention. The appearance of the two people is very good-looking, appearing on the same poster, which made netizens express their expectations for the show.

The drama is a romantic comedy about the chaebol heir “Gu Won” who can’t bear fake smiles and the heroine “Cheon Sarang” who has always been smiling brightly, and becomes able to smile cheerfully. This also confirms the theme “heal your love magic” written on the poster.

The play is directed by director Lim Hyun-wook of “Someone Like You”, screenwriter Cheon Sung Il of “Zombie Campus” participated in the script development, and screenwriter Cui Lun wrote the script.

Original title: “King the Land” starring Li Junhao and Lim Yoona will premiere on June 17

