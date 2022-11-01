Li Keqin once again won the title of Good Voice Champion Mentor Brand new AIWAYS U6 into Liang Yuying’s champion car

On October 28th, “The Voice of China 2022″, which was exclusively contracted by AIWAYS, ushered in a heart-warming peak battle. After many rounds of PK, Liang Yuying of Li Keqin’s mentor team relied on “Falling Snow” and “I wish you well.” “The excellent live performance of the two songs showed their superb singing skills and flexible stage control ability, and finally boarded the championship of this year’s Good Voice. At the same time, “Good Voice Witness” Andy Lau appeared at the national finals and sang “The Chinese” with the top five students in the country, pushing the atmosphere of the scene to a climax.

“Good Voice Witness” Andy Lau appeared in the national finals

At the finals, AIWAYS Vice President Liu Tianyu granted the champion Liang Yuying the right to use the AIWAYS U6 Good Voice Special Edition for one year free of charge. As the official exclusive partner of “Voice of China 2022″, the new AIWAYS U6 not only witnessed the growth and highlights of the students, but also With its cool appearance, trendy cockpit, high-end intelligence and other trendy gaming attributes, it conveys the attitude and proposition of “playing seriously” to every young user who likes music.

AIWAYS Vice President Liu Tianyu presented the award to Good Voice champion Liang Yuying

The new AIWAYS U6 is blessed with trendy play attributes to help young people run for love

“New pure electric player” AIWAYS U6 is the second mass-produced model of AIWAYS, and it is also a pioneer in the field of mid-to-high-end smart pure electric coupe SUV. It is specially tailored for young users who have dreams and bright eyes. . Thanks to the blessing of the design concept of “global sports aesthetics”, the new AIWAYS U6 combines the dual characteristics of cross-border leisure travel and coupe, and the trendy temperament and sports atmosphere are fully filled. In the creation of the Chaowan cockpit, AIWAYS U6 has brought a fever-grade audio-visual space to young people by joining hands with the industry-leading audio brand Magnat Germany. Recognize the rhythm of the music and present the shocking audio-visual sound effects comparable to the live version of the beautiful sound finals.

“Pure Electric New Player” AIWAYS U6

It is worth mentioning that, in order to further meet the personalized needs of high-end music players, the special edition of Good Voice specially created by AIWAYS is more playable. The Good Voice Special Edition C-pillar logo design. In addition, the interior also uses blue rice color matching, and free exclusive benefits such as the exclusive K-song dual microphones for good sound, bringing a double improvement of visual and trendy play experience for music enthusiasts. And this setting, on the basis of meeting the basic needs, gives the car owner an additional sense of ritual.

AIWAYS U6 Good Voice Special Edition Exclusive Microphone

In addition to the Coupe cross-border design and immersive music cockpit that perfectly fits the preferences of young people, the intelligent level and global quality of the new AIWAYS U6 also shows the active care for users. , wake-up-free, voice-controlled advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and other functions of intelligent voice interaction, the whole system is also equipped with 22 assisted driving functions including SCC super cruise, CLC turn signal control lane change, AVM 360° panoramic image and other AI- The Cruise intelligent driving assistance system can significantly improve the safety and convenience of travel, allowing users to easily drive and enjoy every journey. In addition, the new AIWAYS U6 is also equipped with the world‘s first sandwich structure battery pack, and has a lightweight structure of upper steel and lower aluminum, in-car air quality far better than the national standard, EU BPR-level antibacterial steering wheel, etc. The global quality is innate. , fully empowering the quality travel of young users.

With international genes, AIWAYS sings the world in the name of “good voice”

As the first new energy vehicle company to sponsor “The Voice of China“, AIWAYS not only aspires to resonate with and play with young people, but also has a “world-renowned reputation” for “sticking to the original aspiration”. And “The Voice of China” is the leading variety show IP in China and has been popular for ten years. It has become a stage for young music lovers to bravely pursue their dreams and realize their dreams. It has a huge influence on Chinese people all over the world. Many countries around the world, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have the same development concept and user characteristics as AIWAYS.

AIWAYS U6 becomes the partner of “2022 The Voice of China Official Exclusive Special Offer”

In 2017, AIWAYS has determined its international development path since its establishment, insisting on the simultaneous advancement of both domestic and international markets. After continuous research on new energy models, AIWAYS U5, the first A+ class intelligent pure electric SUV built by AIWAYS, has won the European Union Vehicle Vehicle Type (WVTA) certification, and has become a favorite “car” in the European market. Chinese business card”. In addition, in the Israeli market, AIWAYS U5 has lived up to the name of “going overseas” and has become a popular “explosive model”. Not only that, while AIWAYS is concentrating on building the second mass-produced model AIWAYS U6, it has never stopped exploring and exploring the global market. And expanded the export territory to nearly 20 countries and regions, further expanding the brand’s global influence.

From the blind selection to the peak night, AIWAYS has witnessed the growth and transformation of the students of The Voice, and has also been loved by more young users under the aura of the Voice. At the same time, with the launch of AIWAYS U6, a new pure electric player, AIWAYS has not only attracted widespread attention in the domestic market, but will also bring more “good voices” from China to global users.