Home » Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series-Qianlong.com.cn
Entertainment

Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series-Qianlong.com.cn

by admin
Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series

VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series celebration was grandly held on May 26 at the “Qiantan store” of Shanghai versase. Artists Li Mengying and Dong Youlin were invited to participate.

Donatella Versace teamed up with Dua Lipa to launch the “La Vacanza” summer resort series, showing Versace’s vigorous creativity, cooperation spirit, friendship, and energy. This series is also Versace’s first joint design collaboration.

According to Li Mengying, I am very happy to be invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE’s “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series. The ‘La Vacanza’ summer vacation series has gorgeous colors, interesting prints, light and smart silhouettes, and a combination of holidays and holidays. Sunshine’s infinite reverie made me love it the first time I saw it.

Li Mengying, a new-generation actor, recorded Youku’s self-made reality show variety show “God and Goddess” in 2014, and won the first season “God and Goddess” champion, thus entering the show business circle. Once debuted, Li Mengying relied on her pure and sweet appearance. The cute and straightforward character quickly gained the familiarity and love of a large number of audiences. The film and television works he mainly participated in include: “Nanyanzhai Transcript”, “Choosing a King”, “To the Brave You”, “The Forest Is Big” and so on.

Being invited to participate in the VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series celebration this time has added a touch of color to Li Mengying’s acting career. I look forward to her in the future and bringing more excellent works to the audience.

You may also like

the sea lion vs the conger

The first Chinese-made passenger plane completes its maiden...

The anti-K PJ awaits the definitions of the...

A chalet on Route 151, witness to the...

Live L550 consoles used on Robert Plant and...

Three dead, 5 wounded in shooting with gangs...

In the creative economy, women advance, but there...

Casino del Rio seeks operations analyst to work...

Modi’s opposition boycotts inauguration of new Parliament building

Messi scored the champion PSG goal: a moderate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy