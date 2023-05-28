Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Li Mengying was invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE “LA VACANZA” summer vacation series

VERSACE "LA VACANZA" summer vacation series celebration was grandly held on May 26 at the "Qiantan store" of Shanghai versase. Artists Li Mengying and Dong Youlin were invited to participate. Donatella Versace teamed up with Dua Lipa to launch the "La Vacanza" summer resort series, showing Versace's vigorous creativity, cooperation spirit, friendship, and energy. This series is also Versace's first joint design collaboration. According to Li Mengying, I am very happy to be invited to participate in the celebration of VERSACE's "LA VACANZA" summer vacation series. The 'La Vacanza' summer vacation series has gorgeous colors, interesting prints, light and smart silhouettes, and a combination of holidays and holidays. Sunshine's infinite reverie made me love it the first time I saw it. Li Mengying, a new-generation actor, recorded Youku's self-made reality show variety show "God and Goddess" in 2014, and won the first season "God and Goddess" champion, thus entering the show business circle. Once debuted, Li Mengying relied on her pure and sweet appearance. The cute and straightforward character quickly gained the familiarity and love of a large number of audiences. The film and television works he mainly participated in include: "Nanyanzhai Transcript", "Choosing a King", "To the Brave You", "The Forest Is Big" and so on. Being invited to participate in the VERSACE "LA VACANZA" summer vacation series celebration this time has added a touch of color to Li Mengying's acting career. I look forward to her in the future and bringing more excellent works to the audience.

