Li Min’s Ashes to be Buried in Late October, Second Sister Addresses Inheritance Distribution Doubts

Hong Kong – Li Silin, the second sister of renowned singer Coco Lee, announced on October 14 that Coco Lee’s ashes will be buried at the end of this month. While the specific location of the burial place was not disclosed, Li Silin stated that they will be honoring their mother’s decision regarding the burial site. Furthermore, Li Silin addressed the controversy surrounding the distribution of Coco Lee’s inheritance, asserting that she had followed the will and handled the distribution in accordance with traditional customs. She expressed her confusion regarding the doubts raised by others, emphasizing that she had simply followed the established rules.

Coco Lee, a well-known artist, tragically took her own life on July 2, 2023, succumbing to depression. Despite efforts to revive her, she passed away on July 5th.

Li Silin took to social media at 9 o’clock in the evening to publish an obituary for her sister, Coco Lee. She expressed her current primary responsibility of caring for their elderly parents and requested privacy for her family during this difficult time. Additionally, Li Silin expressed her sincere gratitude towards her sister’s fans and the medical professionals who attempted to save Coco Lee’s life. Over her three-decade-long career, Coco Lee graced the stage with her iconic performances, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Additionally, after the release of audio recordings following Coco Lee’s passing, former participants of the popular talent show “The Voice of China” began to expose the dark stories behind the scenes. The once highly regarded television program has faced immense backlash, causing Zhejiang Satellite TV to succumb to public pressure and ultimately announce the suspension of “The Voice of China.”

