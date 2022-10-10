Recently, Li Ning’s 2022 Dream Chasing themed show was held on the runway of Jingmen Zhanghe Airport. This time, Li Ning used an innovative interpretation of the flight theme show to awaken the power of dream pursuit, calling on young people to dare to chase their dreams.

Part 1: Pursue your dreams and swim against the current

The power of dreams is powerful, so that we do not show timidity when we fall into the quagmire, and guide us upwards and constantly break through ourselves. Following the guidance of our dreams, we will eventually reach higher and farther places and see more possibilities. This is the dream-chasing spirit of Chinese young people.

With the sky as the background and the airport runway as the stage of the show, this show presents a creative “Dream Show”. Infuse the spirit of Chinese young people’s persistence in dreams, hard work, and active exploration into every detail of the show. In this unique performance, tradition and trend, past and future, reality and dream are intertwined and collided, and together they play the sound of chasing dreams.

Part II: Pursuing dreams without boundaries, moving forward fearlessly

In the blockbuster of Chasing Dreams, facing the turning point of life, the confused young people did not choose to be depressed – the basketball player was actively rehabilitating, returned to the court, and ran with the ball; He came back to life; the kite-making skills passed on from his grandfather to his father continued to fly head to head in the hands of his son; and the pilot student who was not in good physical condition fought against the sky and achieved his first flight in his life. Knowing that it is impossible to do it is the determination of young people to pursue their dreams.

Li Ning CF Su also deduced the understanding of dreams. From the perspective of the exclusive cartoon character ALIEN, Li Ning CF traces the story of ancient flying, from the ancients’ original yearning for the sky to the dream-chasing story of trying and creating in the sky. The three stories of Feitian also coincide with the three chapters of the big show “Flying in the Wind”, “Shen Gong Tian Wu” and “Yu Xing Fei Tian”, explaining a new understanding of the dream of Feitian and showing the infinite power that dreams bring to people .

During this journey, ALIEN also turned into a dream chaser and embarked on a dream chase journey with young people who have dreams in their hearts. Li Ning has created limited-edition ALIEN dolls, which are divided into two types: pilots and astronauts. They integrate the pursuit of the dream of flying into them, and walk side by side with contemporary young people to love.

The third part: the direction of the heart, the light tide shows

This season’s series of Dreaming Travel is divided into three chapters: “Flying in the Wind”, “Flying in the Sky”, and “Shen Gong Tianwu”. It tells the story of repeated attempts and failures, but still not giving up the dream of flying, and finally soaring in the sky. Dream story. The clothing of this big show is interpreted by Li Ning CF Su and BADFIVE design series of clothing. Among them, Li Ning CF Su is created by Li Ning Group based on sports fashion, focusing on the product line of Chinese traditional culture and contemporary trend culture. Reconstruction of the world, committed to delivering the supreme aesthetics of Chinese design to more contemporary young people.

The theme of “Flying in the Wind” is based on the ancient people’s imagination of flying, inspired by traditional Chinese kites, bamboo dragonflies and other elements, and is full of creativity to show the collision and interpretation of Chinese culture and trend design, symbolizing the budding dream of flying, paying tribute Dreaming spirit.

The theme of the chapter on the divine art is the attempt and creation on the way to the dream of flying, combining the exquisite mortise-and-mortise structure and the Chinese aesthetic of texture, paying tribute to the craftsman spirit in chasing the dream. Through detachable and other more functional designs, it creates an outdoor temperament and conveys the desire to explore the world.

The three models, who were wearing the costumes of the God-made Heavenly Objects series and carrying three Canon micro-single models, stunned the audience as soon as they appeared. The new debut show is based on the design concept of outdoor functional wind + tenon-and-mortise structure, and the matching sweater presents the elements of jacquard ICON, which is in line with Canon’s newly released “Youth Special Micro” EOS R7/EOS R10 this year, and has long been a hot topic in various fashion micro-singles. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II, the best-selling product on the list, complements each other, showing the youthful vitality of young people who are chasing fashion trends and technology. (Note: The camera strap in the picture is an exclusive model for this show, and there is no official sale at the moment)

The theme of Yuxing Feitian is to look forward to more possibilities of flying in the future. There are not only elements with a sense of technology and a sense of the future, but also street design that pays tribute to retro style. It expresses the extension of space and time, and builds an imaginary future world. , asking for more possibilities in the universe beyond the sky.

This big show has cooperated with many well-known independent designers such as Wang Haizhen, Du Di, Han Yuchen, Lu Chenjie, Pu Jialin Zheng Zhongxi, etc., combining pioneering and diverse designs with Li Ning’s dream-chasing spirit. Explain the understanding of the dream of flying from different angles, from the kite element representing ancient flying to the flickering flying car of the future, from delicate knitting to technological fabrics, from the distant past to the unknown future, the six designers have different styles of work. However, we have reached the same goal by different paths, returning to the theme of this big show in innovation-following the guidance of our dreams, we will eventually reach a higher and farther place.

Every young person has a dream in their hearts. They practice their dreams with both feet, keep chasing, keep exploring, not afraid of difficulties, have the courage to break through, and move forward towards the dream in their hearts, and they will eventually reach higher and farther. The place. Along the way, Li Ning CF has never stopped, forging ahead on the road of innovation and exploration of the combination of Chinese traditional culture and trendy culture, and continues to go upstream!