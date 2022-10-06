Home Entertainment Li Qin’s “Please King” was scolded by fans of the drama fans and criticized Ren Jialun’s bad acting skills-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China Hong Kong and Taiwan
Li Qin's "Please King" was scolded by fans of the drama fans and criticized Ren Jialun's bad acting skills

Li Qin's "Please King" was scolded by fans of the drama fans and criticized Ren Jialun's bad acting skills

Li Qin’s “Please Jun” was scolded by fans of the drama fans and criticized Ren Jialun’s bad acting skills

“Please King” starring Chinese popular actors Ren Jialun (right) and Li Qin is about to end, but fans of both men and women are torn apart due to dissatisfaction with the uneven distribution of idols. (stills)

(Beijing 6th comprehensive report) Chinese traffic male starRen JialunandLi QinStarring in the fantasy drama “Republic of Chinaplease”, the plot has entered its final climax, and platform members will be able to grab the finale tonight. Although the plot shows the sadistic part of “the protagonist can only live one life”, the embarrassing thing is that, on the eve of the finale, the fans of both parties are actually due to idols” Unequal roles” were torn apart on the Internet.

please“Due to the lack of intimate scenes between male and female protagonists in the whole drama, the ranking in China‘s drama popularity list once fell to the third place, and only regained the second place on the 5th, but still lost to Cheng Yi’s lawsuit drama “The Bottom Line” and lost the championship.Ren Jialunexist”please“plays the thousand-year-old general “Lu Yan”, and the village owner “Yu Dengdeng” (Li QinPlay) has a love in the past, but in the countdown to the end of the episode, the plot tells that “Lu Yan”‘s subordinates are blinded by the villain. Fans of the male side think that such a plot should have more scenes.Ren Jialunbody, but compared toLi QinHe was injured again and had an old feud with “Lu Yan”‘s subordinates. The actor’s role seemed to be slightly less, which caused the long-standing man’s fans to be dissatisfied and scolded, and cursed online.Li QinWith the actor who plays the supporting actor “Gu Beixi”Chen Xijuncrazy play, putRen JialunThe scene is robbed.

Li QinFans are not to be outdone, statisticsLi QinAt the announcement time during the filming, comparing the broadcast time, it proved that she did not add extra drama at all, and some fans were so angry that they started scolding.Ren JialunFans, criticize them for not wantingRen Jialunplease“If you don’t perform well, you will find a scapegoat. Fans of the two sides scolded each other fiercely on the Internet, and both held grievances for their idols.

male matchChen XijunAlso questioned

Embarrassingly, “please“There are many plots in the supporting actorChen XijunOn the body, he and the supporting actressWu MingjingThe “Bai Seventeen” played in the play staged a love plot between a handsome male bandit and the daughter of a daughter. When writing content that the audience doesn’t want to see, I can’t figure out the point at all, and I suspect that the supporting actor is adding drama in private.

Li QinandRen Jialunfans forplease“The discussion on the distribution of the roles is quite intense.”please“The screenwriter can retire! Wouldn’t it be too exaggerated for a female one to add dramas like this?”, “Added dramas are still not popular male supporting roles, I still can’t remember the names after watching them”, “Ren JialunIt’s so pitiful, I met a group of extra actors in a good play. “However, there are also netizens who can’t stand it and appeal: “It’s the end of the chapter, what’s so noisy?” Don’t drag the play down.”

Li Qin's
Li Qin (left) actively pursued love in “Please Jun”, and the two are like a pair of happy enemies. (stills)
Li Qin's
Ren Jialun’s fans scolded Li Qin for adding drama in “Please King”. (taken from Weibo)
Li Qin's
Li Qin’s fans showed her announcement form in “Please Jun” to prove that there was no additional drama. (taken from Weibo)
Li Qin's
The supporting actors and actresses of “Please King” Chen Xijun (right) and Wu Mingjing have more emotional scenes in the play than the male and female protagonists, causing dissatisfaction among fans of the show and the leading actors. (stills)

