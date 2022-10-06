(Beijing 6th comprehensive report) Chinese traffic male star and Starring in the fantasy drama “Republic of China“ ”, the plot has entered its final climax, and platform members will be able to grab the finale tonight. Although the plot shows the sadistic part of “the protagonist can only live one life”, the embarrassing thing is that, on the eve of the finale, the fans of both parties are actually due to idols” Unequal roles” were torn apart on the Internet.

《 “Due to the lack of intimate scenes between male and female protagonists in the whole drama, the ranking in China‘s drama popularity list once fell to the third place, and only regained the second place on the 5th, but still lost to Cheng Yi’s lawsuit drama “The Bottom Line” and lost the championship. exist” “plays the thousand-year-old general “Lu Yan”, and the village owner “Yu Dengdeng” ( Play) has a love in the past, but in the countdown to the end of the episode, the plot tells that “Lu Yan”‘s subordinates are blinded by the villain. Fans of the male side think that such a plot should have more scenes. body, but compared to He was injured again and had an old feud with “Lu Yan”‘s subordinates. The actor’s role seemed to be slightly less, which caused the long-standing man’s fans to be dissatisfied and scolded, and cursed online. With the actor who plays the supporting actor “Gu Beixi” crazy play, put The scene is robbed.

Fans are not to be outdone, statistics At the announcement time during the filming, comparing the broadcast time, it proved that she did not add extra drama at all, and some fans were so angry that they started scolding. Fans, criticize them for not wanting 《 “If you don’t perform well, you will find a scapegoat. Fans of the two sides scolded each other fiercely on the Internet, and both held grievances for their idols.

male match Also questioned

Embarrassingly, “ “There are many plots in the supporting actor On the body, he and the supporting actress The “Bai Seventeen” played in the play staged a love plot between a handsome male bandit and the daughter of a daughter. When writing content that the audience doesn’t want to see, I can’t figure out the point at all, and I suspect that the supporting actor is adding drama in private.

and fans for “The discussion on the distribution of the roles is quite intense.” “The screenwriter can retire! Wouldn’t it be too exaggerated for a female one to add dramas like this?”, “Added dramas are still not popular male supporting roles, I still can’t remember the names after watching them”, “ It’s so pitiful, I met a group of extra actors in a good play. “However, there are also netizens who can’t stand it and appeal: “It’s the end of the chapter, what’s so noisy?” Don’t drag the play down.”