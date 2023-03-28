On March 27, a netizen ran into Li Ronghao and Rainie Yang holding hands at the high-speed rail station. The two kissed through masks when they parted in front of the platform, and the staff waited by the side. The two have been in love for 8 years and are still so sweet!

Li Ronghao’s seventh solo album “Across the World” will be released in December 2022, and his new tour “Across the World” will start in 2023, joining the trend of recovery after the epidemic.

On March 25th, Li Ronghao’s “Across the World” world tour concert started in Nanjing, the first stop. Rainie Yang even came to the concert site to call him! A real couple is really sweet!

In Rainie Yang’s eyes, Li Ronghao is the best, and she also said that during the concert, everyone should not call her name, it would be overwhelming. After the end, Rainie Yang posted a photo with Wilber Pan!

Netizens asked whether Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao could sit on the same stage at the next concert! It makes people dream back to the scene when Li Ronghao kissed Rainie Yang at the concert in 2017 when the two had just confirmed their relationship!

At that time, Li Ronghao also said sincerely: “Thank you my girlfriend Rainie Yang, hehehe. A little surprise for everyone, thank her for being with me all the time, I like her, she knows what I’m thinking, because she is Rainie Yang.” What’s interesting is that Rainie Yang’s cheek was deformed by the kiss, she was really angry and moved!

