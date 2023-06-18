Li Ronghao’s “Across the World” tour in Xi’an Station, singing in the rain, a different kind of romance hits people’s hearts_Fan_Concert_Performance

Original Title: Li Ronghao’s “Across the World” Tour Xi’an Station Singing in the Rain is a Romantic and Straightforward Heart Attack

On the evening of June 17, Li Ronghao’s “Across the World” concert tour opened in Xi’an at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Although it was raining lightly, the entire stadium was still filled with the enthusiasm of the fans. Li Ronghao appeared in the center of the stage beating the drum amidst the cheers, bringing a 150-minute audio-visual feast to the fans.

After the opening, Li Ronghao brought three classic masterpieces “Selfie”, “Composer” and “What Should I Do” in succession, which quickly heated up the atmosphere to the extreme. The much-loved song “Composer” is not only one of the most important milestones in Li Ronghao’s career, but also shows perfect harmony and unique style in his singing.

This evening’s performance is extremely special for Li Ronghao and his fans, because after the 2016 “Aspirational” tour concert, Li Ronghao is conducting a large-scale tour in Xi’an again after 7 years. After a few classic songs, facing the cheers of the entire stadium, Li Ronghao was moved and shared his love for the ancient city of Xi’an with the fans in Xi’an.

It was raining lightly in Xi’an at night, but it couldn’t water the fiery hearts of Li Ronghao and the fans, and it also added a different kind of romance to the performance. Li Ronghao was already sweating profusely after a few songs on the stage, while the fans in the audience screamed with the most enthusiasm, “The King of Comedy”, “Quit Smoking”, “Mom and Dad”, “Young and Promising”, “Don’t Settle” and so on. Classic masterpiece, the first capital is a chorus.

This year is the tenth year of Li Ronghao’s debut. From the release of his first album “Model” to being shortlisted for five awards at the 25th Golden Melody Awards, and winning the Best Newcomer Award as the “strongest dark horse”, he has grown from a A behind-the-scenes producer came to the stage and gained a lot of fans who love him. Today, he has grown into one of the most vocal male singer-songwriters in China, and he is also recognized as a “golden song maker” in the Chinese music scene.

As the music director of this tour, Li Ronghao specially carefully selected more than 20 songs and made innovative adaptations, striving to bring a different new experience to the fans in Xi’an. Tracks such as “Composer” and “Li Bai” are performed in a more rock-and-roll live style, while “Mom and Dad” and “Old Street” are more tender, directly hitting the softest part of the audience.

“Your shallow smile is like dark plum sauce…” “Dark plum sauce” undoubtedly became another climax of the whole concert. This song is from Li Ronghao’s new album “Across the World“. This track has sparked discussions among fans before the performance, and they all expressed that they would check in for the “live version”, and Li Ronghao also carried out his “favorite fans” and “surprise” to the end. “Black Plum Sauce”” brings Xi’an fans a “surprise limited” that only belongs to Xi’an.

As a “surprise limited” in the ancient city of Xi’an, Li Ronghao and Li Yuchun’s live connection can be described as the biggest surprise of the whole concert. The connection across the two places directly pushed the performance to a climax. After the “Couple” in the air, the two performed Li Yuchun’s classic song “Priceless Sister” together, which brought surprises and touches to fans in Xi’an and Shanghai. .

Self-written and directed Li Ronghao’s “movie sense” in the tour

In this new tour, Li Ronghao continued his habit of writing and directing micro-movies on tour. Following the microfilm “Young and Promising” in the 2019 “Young and Promising” tour, Li Ronghao also brought the self-written and directed microfilm “Across the World” in this tour.

“There are too many kinds of things in the world/too many kinds of if/but the waves and butterflies of mad bees are lonely, and the sky is far and wide/modern buildings/It’s nothing more than one morning, one night and one destination.” Accompanied by the micro-movie on the big screen, the title song of Li Ronghao’s new album, The theme song of this tour “Across the World” was sung over the stadium of Xi’an Olympic Sports Center. Until the last line of the micro-movie appeared on the screen – “There is no such thing as a world in this world, it’s just a period of ordinary life”, the fans in the audience were completely excited.

In addition, the encore part of the performance is also worth mentioning. He sang the famous songs “Model” and “Sparrow” amidst the cheers of the audience. The years accompanied by Li Ronghao’s music have both nostalgia and expectations for the future.

Since his debut, Li Ronghao has often single-handedly arranged the entire album. This time, Li Ronghao is not only the music director as always, but also one of the general directors of the concert. As Li Ronghao’s first stadium-level tour, the “Across the World” stage is designed with an inwardly folded main stage, paired with huge extended screens on both sides, and the naked-eye 3D visual effects of the whole scene are amazing. The gigantic rocks in “Mountains and Rivers”, the huge waves in “I Love You”, the whales in “My Wife”… The effective fusion of stage vision and song expression reflects the intention of this performance.

The whole concert can be described as full of surprises. Li Ronghao even challenged to sing “Fleeing Years”, “Kirin” and “Account has been Canceled” on the spot. Three songs with different styles, after injecting Li Ronghao’s unique personal style, let the fans feel the difference In the original singing experience. Among them, “Kirin” is the first time that Li Ronghao sang rap in public. As soon as he opened his mouth, the atmosphere of the scene was pushed to a climax in an instant, while the double bass solo of “Flowing Years” left more aftertaste for fans.

It is reported that after Xi'an Station, Li Ronghao's "Across the World" tour concert will continue to Changsha, Suzhou and other cities, providing local fans with the ultimate audio-visual experience.

