On November 4, 2022, the first 100% fully composed album “777” by Li Runqi, the strongest newcomer in the Chinese music scene, officially showed the whole picture, and Li Runqi of the Z generation himself also turned 21 years old on the last day of October. The addition of the three numbers 7 on the album is Li Runqi’s birthday, which seems like a naughty math problem left by this big boy, but when you open the track list of “777” and listen carefully, the audience will suddenly realize – this It is the answer sheet submitted by Li Runqi after tempering with his best years, and it is the exclusive music code left by this young singer-songwriter of the millennial generation.

100% of the sweat of creating the album “777”

The 21-year-old Li Runqi has a dazzling and enviable growth experience – he set the ambition to become a musician in middle school. At the age of 18, he debuted as a champion band member in “Tomorrow’s Sons Orchestra Season”, and was immediately accepted by the Berklee College of Music. At the age of 19, he published his old work “Mang” written at the age of 15, and it has over 100 million views on the music platform; and this year, just after his 21st birthday, he released his first solo album. The album “777” was brought into the public eye.

Did Li Runqi really create “777” so “easy”? The answer is obviously no.

As Li Sirui, the founder of Elephant Music, where Li Runqi is located, said, Li Runqi is a typical “child who is not in a hurry, who really loves music, not the other things that music brings, and who will get stuck in music”.

He is not good at expressing his dedication to music, and only quietly wrote the lyrics of “I try to hide loneliness in headphones and replace it with piano keys” in “Mang”; In “777”, he tried to express his millennial attitude with music; he expressed his love for music many times. He spent most of his time in the recording studio when he was in middle school, and cultivated his all-round music production ability, from mixing to editing. From composing lyrics to singing, and occasionally in the corner of Li Runqi’s studio, he has collected musical treasures.

His previous experience in variety shows has brought exposure and opportunities to musician Li Runqi, but for him, releasing an album is not a logical thing. There are too many outstanding predecessors, and too many music fields are waiting to be explored… Finally, in the third year after his debut, Li Runqi polished this meeting ceremony to his satisfaction.

“777” is equal to 7 almighty identities plus 7 cutting-edge styles plus 7 emotional samples

From the launch of the first wave of the title song of the album “777” on September 23, to the official unveiling of the veil, the music code of “777” has also been revealed.

The first “7” symbolizes Li Runqi’s seven identities in “777”: singer, lyricist, songwriter, producer, arranger, musician, and mixer. During the production process of “777”, Elephant Music supported him to devote himself to every link of each song. He was not only the producer who grasped the overall style and sound context of the album, but also the link of recording and mixing mastering. Shows the true nature of detail control. In this process, there are countless times of self-denial and re-examination. Many tracks have to be repeatedly modified even in the mixing and mastering process. Every dB is the crystallization of Li Runqi’s polishing and scrutiny.

In addition, the creation of “777” has also invited many powerful groups to join – Wu Shaowei, a well-known independent music producer who has worked closely with Zhu Jingxi, Pancake moonband, etc.; there is a long list of cross-border music productions from Big Name in the past cooperation list. Ren yocho; arranger Wang Yunzhu behind the new generation of temperament creators such as Sun Shengxi and Hong Peiyu; star producer sususu who is familiar with various romantic genres such as Neo Soul and electronics. There are also music partners of Li Runqi who are also teachers and friends – Bu Hong, the producer whose works have spread all over the major music variety shows and streaming media hit charts; Rong Zihao, the producer behind the “New Rap of China“; Liao Zhengxing, the arranger under his command… The strong co-production team has enriched the structure of “777”.

The second “7” refers to Li Runqi’s 7 powerful musical styles in “777”: Indie Pop, Synth Pop, Punk, Dream Pop, Neo Soul, Math Rock, Hyperpop. These constitute Li Runqi’s unique style as a millennial. Different from the usual tone of teen pop music, Indie Pop (indie pop) is the main temperament of the entire album; Synth Pop (synthesizer pop) originates from Li Runqi’s long-standing research on synthesizers, and Punk (punk rock) represents Li Runqi He is a young boy, and he has always been in the blood of Band Sound since he started to form an orchestra in middle school.

You can hear his straightforwardness in songs like “Made It” and “Talent.” In “777”, you can also hear these slightly “weird” songs: “Fortieth Street” has a compound rhythm that is different from ordinary rock music. Among the scattered drum beats and guitar counterpoints, Math Rock ( “Digital Rock”; “Postcard” is presented with Dream Pop (dream pop), with a beautiful longing for the old days; in “Schrodinger”, Li Runqi sings with the wonderful Neo Soul (new soul music) Out of the romantic attack and defense in the relationship; “Hurry up” boldly uses Hyperpop (super popular), the music language that best represents the next generation of fast talk… Various styles blend, penetrate, and Influence, and finally formed Li Runqi’s integrated expression in “777”.

The third “7” is the seven emotions expressed by Li Runqi in the album, including: swing, introspection, sentimentality, longing, recklessness, hesitation, and romance. In “777”, Li Runqi truly revealed his mixed emotions: “4wing” is a walking posture that belongs to young people, swaying and asking nothing; “I Kick the Dog in a Warm Place”, “Talent” with The way of joking tells about his introspection; “First Person” and “I Hate Today From Yesterday” are tender love songs at first, but inside are his sentimental thoughts when he is alone in the face of the crowd; “Postcard” It is a letter sent by Li Runqi to the past, expressing his longing for a better past; “Made It” represents the fearless recklessness of youth, and for young people in their early 20s, it is no big deal; “No. 40” “Main Street” and “Hurry Up” have dazzling musical techniques, but under the scrutiny, it is Li Runqi’s hesitation when facing the behemoth of the world; “I Hate Today I Hate From Yesterday” and “Schrödinger” reveal The romance of a 21-year-old boy, whether it’s a touch on the present or what’s to come.

