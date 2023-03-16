release time:2023-03-16 source:Zhuzhou Daily Palm Zhuzhou reporter: edit:Wang Zihuai

Li Xiaoying is hailed as “the first person in China‘s low-light photography” by the Chinese photography community. On March 18, Zhuzhou City Museum and Art Museum will hold a national touring exhibition of “The Power of Low Light” photographic works.

Twenty-five years ago, Li Xiaoying took a photo “Dong Girl”, which was hailed as the “Mona Lisa of the East” by the photography industry. The photo has now been collected by the National Art Museum of China. The photo “Dong Girl” is a low-light shot of a Dong girl in ethnic costumes. Under the candlelight, she looks fresh and refined, winning praise from tens of millions of fans.

A few days ago, Li Xiaoying told reporters about her 24-year friendship with Dong girl Yang Yongxia.

(Li Xiaoying and Yang Yongxia. Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

First Encounter in Dong Village

It was an autumn afternoon in 1998. I led a photography team to Tongdao Dong Autonomous County, Huaihua City to create photography creations on folk themes, in preparation for the upcoming “Xiangxi Soul·Li Xiaoying Low-light Photography Art Exhibition” held by the National Art Museum of China.

After several days of trekking through mountains and rivers, I visited many villages and villages. Everywhere I went, my attention was always focused on those corners with the most Dong characteristics, such as the stove pond in the drum tower and the farm tools left unused after autumn.

In the evening of that day, we originally planned to return, but because we missed the last train, we stayed in a small inn by the roadside of the station, and then went to the nearby Dong Village in Yanglan Village, Pingtan Township with everyone.

After entering the village and explaining her intentions to Wu Yulian, the village women’s director, she enthusiastically found a shy and honest girl from the Dong family with glowing cheeks. She looked at me flickeringly, very simple. It was really fate in this life, and I fell in love with her right away.

The little girl’s name is Yang Yongxia, she was 16 years old that year. So we walked into Yang Yongxia’s home. In order to create a warm artistic effect, I asked the team to turn off the light source in the house, light two candles, use a Nikon FM2 film camera, Kodak Ektar100 color negative film, with an aperture of F3.5 and an ultra-slow shutter speed of 26 seconds to create Yang Yongxia’s as The model’s portrait of a girl from the Dong family “Dong Girl”.

Two years later, “Xiangxi’s Mind·Li Xiaoying’s Low-light Photography Art Exhibition” was held in the National Art Museum of China, which caused quite a stir at that time. The famous Chinese painter Huang Yongyu splashed ink after seeing the exhibition, and happily inscribed: “Xiangxi has a good heart”. Famous Chinese photographers Hou Bo and Xu Xiaobing spoke highly of the exhibition as “unique and endless”. Lu Houmin, a famous Chinese photographer, commented on the exhibition: “It is precious to get the spirit, and the vision is magnificent.” Many works such as “Dong Girl” and “Winter Morning” were collected by the National Art Museum of China. In the following more than 20 touring exhibitions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and many places in China, “The Dong Girl” was hailed as the “Mona Lisa of the East” by the photography industry. Thousands of fans praised it.

long time no see

The world is turning, time is pressing, and the years are like a shuttle. In 2016, 18 years have passed since the filming of “Dong Girl”, but I still remember Yang Yongxia, remember Yang Yongxia’s clear and radiant girlish eyes, and people still remember this “Oriental Mona Lisa”.

China Foreign Languages ​​Publishing House was planning to publish a book at that time, so they asked me to write a manuscript, and suggested that I pay a return visit to Yang Yongxia, the protagonist of the year, to make a comparison. But in the vast crowd, where is the 16-year-old Dong girl Yang Yongxia? have no idea.

So, with the help of Zhang Pingkuan, an enthusiastic person and former head of the Propaganda Department of the Huaihua Municipal Party Committee, the local media and the Internet successively published “The Famous Female Photographer Li Xiaoying is Looking for a Long-Away Dong Model”, “Where Are You, the Eastern “Mona Lisa”” and so on. Related reports immediately attracted the attention of millions of netizens across the country.

Some film lovers even drove more than 200 kilometers to Pingtan Township deep in the mountains. Based on their vague impressions 16 years ago, they visited many villages, and after many inquiries, there was no news. At this time, Wu Yulian, who was far away in Shanghai, called Zhang Pingkuan back and told everyone that the girl’s name was Yang Yongxia, and with the help of local village officials, she quickly found her home.

At that time, the Spring Festival was approaching, and the film lovers happened to meet Yang Yongxia who had just returned home from working in Guangdong for the New Year. When everyone handed her Li Xiaoying’s album, she recognized herself in the photo at a glance. When I heard the good news, I immediately drove to the passage to meet her.

Yang Yongxia, a 16-year-old girl from the Dong family, is now a 34-year-old girl. We talked excitedly, as if we had been away from relatives for a long time. She told me in detail about her more than 10 years of life experience, and she also thanked me very much for making a photo of a girl from the Dong family in a big mountain into a “supermodel” and “net celebrity”.

I presented this girl of the Dong ethnic group with photos from 16 years ago, and gifts such as silk scarves and candies to Xiao Yang’s parents, and took a low-light group photo for her again, and said goodbye to each other.

Sick and passed away

It never occurred to me that the meeting in 2016 turned out to be an eternal farewell.

On July 25, 2022, I suddenly got the news that Yang Yongxia was suffering from acute leukemia. The news was like a bolt from the blue to me. I immediately posted a letter of help in the low-light photography group. I donated 5,000 yuan from my pension. I only have one heart Faith, race against death, pool money to help save the Oriental “Mona Lisa” Yang Yongxia. The Jiangnanbei film lovers donated money to help each other, and the Solitaire donation list continued to expand. A total of more than 69 caring photographers donated money.

When I was about to go to Guilin to visit and comfort Yang Yongxia who was being treated in Guilin Army Hospital, I received a call from Yang Yongxia’s husband, Chen Zhang. The 40-year-old “Oriental Mona Lisa” forever left her love and relatives and friends who loved her, left friends in the film industry at home and abroad, and went to another world.

At that time, my mind suddenly went blank, the world was spinning, and tears burst out of my eyes in an instant, flowing down like a spring, and I was so sad that I couldn’t help it.

Enduring my grief, I posted the news of Yang Yongxia’s death and the cessation of donations in the group of photographers. The affectionate and righteous photographers were shocked, and they left messages sadly, “The Mona Lisa of the East is going well all the way” and “The Mona Lisa in our hearts is going well.” Rest in peace Sha, I will always remember you.”

I silently read the words of these photographers from the bottom of my heart, and couldn’t help recalling the time with Yang Yongxia in tears, the unforgettable 24 years of first encounter, shooting, friendship, and caring.

One month later, on August 26, my film friends and I set off from Zhuzhou, braved the high temperature, and came to Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi, thousands of miles away, to visit Yang Yongxia’s mother and send 25,200 yuan of condolence money donated by everyone to Yang Yongxia Mother’s hands, thank her for raising such a good daughter and raising an excellent model for the photography world. Yang Yongxia’s relatives expressed their sincere gratitude to me and my friends in the photography industry who gave them care.

This is the story between me and “Oriental Mona Lisa” Yang Yongxia.

The photo of “Dong Girl”, together with a series of low-light photography works such as “Weaver Girl” and “Stepping out of the Threshold”, will be held in Zhuzhou City Museum and Art Museum on March 18th. The national touring exhibition will be exhibited at Zhuzhou Station.

(Li Xiaoying’s low-light photography work “Dong Girl”)

Introduction to Li Xiaoying

Graduated from the Art Photography Department of Journalism Department of Wuhan University, served as a director of the China Photographers Association, vice-chairman of the China Women Photographers Association, president of the Hunan Art Photography Society, and president of the Zhuzhou Photographers Association, and was named an advanced individual for “earthquake relief” , a model worker in Hunan Province, an outstanding member of the Chinese Photographers Association, who enjoys special allowances from the State Council. In 2009, he won the “Golden Image Award”, the highest award for Chinese photography art, and in 2017, he won the China Golden Road Honor Award.

She is hailed as “the first person in low-light photography in China” by the Chinese photography circle, and “the first slow door in China” by the overseas photography circle. Her unique approach to photography has pushed the world of low-light photography to a new milestone.

