Entertainment

by admin
Recently, Li Yapeng’s wife Haiha Jinxi shared a family of three outing photos on social platforms, revealing her daughter’s face for the first time.

Some netizens posted photos of Li Yapeng when he was a child. It can be seen that Li Yapeng and his daughter looked very similar when they were young. Netizens said with emotion, “The degree of restoration is too high.”

Once the frontal photos of Li Yapeng’s daughter were exposed, netizens expressed that “the baby is so cute and lovable”, “a baby carved out of a mold”, and “full of happiness”.

It is reported that Li Yapeng’s wife is from the Yi nationality, 19 years younger than Li Yapeng, and had previously worked as a model and actor. She has won awards such as the overall champion of the China Division of the Miss Tourism of the World and the Best Photogenic Award.

On November 21, 2020, a video of Li Yapeng confessing to a Yi girl was exposed on the Internet. That Yi girl is Haiha Jinxi. In the video, the two are wearing Yi costumes and holding hands sweetly, and Li Yapeng talks with a smile on his face.

On March 14 this year, on the day Li Yapeng and Haiha Jinxi announced their marriage, they also announced the good news of the birth of their child. Li Yapeng wrote affectionately, “One is from the Gobi in the Western Regions, and the other is from the Qingshan Mountains in Shu. Join hands in the road of life, and in the name of a new life.”

Original title: So much love! Li Yapeng’s wife showed her daughter’s face for the first time in a family travel photo

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

