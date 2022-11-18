[The Epoch Times, November 17, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Li Yijun was invited by Yunding Arena of Stars yesterday (16) to fly to Malaysia for the first time to hold a concert. The venue was full of 6,000 people. “Rain Butterfly” and other signature songs, she also specially sang Cantonese songs such as “Shanghai Beach”, which won thunderous applause from the audience.

Before she left, she couldn’t hide her anticipation and nervousness. First, she was finally able to meet Malaysian fans. Second, she was nervous about going out to work and accidentally contracted a disease. She prepared a whole box of protective equipment, including masks and alcohol, as well as health care. Tea, vitamin C, quick screening reagents, cold medicine, even the accompanying staff prepared a copy.

The night before the performance, she woke up at 3:00 a.m., and simply started to check the stage supplies and hummed the song. Unexpectedly, her throat was locked when she opened her mouth. It wasn’t until 5 o’clock in the morning that she was hungry and depressed. She went to the hotel restaurant to satisfy her hunger. She ordered fish head rice noodles and lemon tea. Sleep.

After 3 years on the Genting stage, Li Yijun specially prepared Feng Feifei’s suite for local fans, as well as “Promise in the Wind”, which made her a big hit in Malaysia. In order to reward the local fans who haven’t seen for a long time, she also opened up song requests at halftime.

Li Yijun sang for the whole performance, until the staff reminded her at the closing ceremony that she didn’t realize that she didn’t drink a sip of water during the concert. She explained: “The emotions were really too excited and absorbed, and I completely forgot about hydrating.”

After finishing the performance and going backstage, Li Yijun was full of surprises. It turned out that she went to Malaysia to work hard at the age of 21. At that time, the promotional sister who brought her specially showed up to support her. The two hugged each other tightly as soon as they met. The world, I sleep with her in the same bed every day, I really miss her.”

For this opening, she couldn’t help but choked up: “After such a long time, I’m actually very nervous. I don’t know what the situation will be. Seeing everyone cheering so much, I really can only thank you. Thank you for your encouragement and support.”

Li Yijun said that human life has undergone great changes in the past three years, “but music can always soothe us, and I sincerely hope that the world will become better and better.”

