Recently, Li Yuchun revealed for the first time that he had ankylosing spondylitis in a certain program, causing fans to worry and feel distressed.

On the evening of the 12th, she responded by posting: “The interview was done this summer. I remember chatting until the sky was getting dark, and I was very happy. There are not many people who can talk freely. I have this opportunity to share about the past three years of life. Some moments, and many questions and exchanges also made me feel that I have gained a lot.” Finally, thank you for your concern.

In the program, Li Yuchun revealed that he couldn’t lie down after suffering from ankylosing spondylitis. It was a petrified feeling.

It is understood that ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease. Pain and stiffness in the waist, hip and back are common symptoms of the disease, and the onset is often slow, usually aggravated after rest (such as late at night, early morning), and relieved during activity. . The patient may fall uncontrollably, may be too sore to cough, may be rigid, and may involve other parts of the body.

Fans have urged idols to be healthy and happy, and take good care of their bodies.

