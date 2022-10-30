Li Yuchun’s father responded that his daughter’s health problem with ankylosing spondylitis is not so serious: sitting in a wheelchair is a still

On October 12, when the well-known singer Li Yuchun was a guest in the second season of “My Bronze Age”, he revealed that he was suddenly told by a doctor last year that he had ankylosing spondylitis.

She also said that the disease often recurs. Once during a concert, due to excessive rehearsal, the disease recurred, and it was very serious. She eventually had to sit in a wheelchair. This also caused a heated discussion among netizens.

According to the cover news report, Li Yuchun’s father told reporters: “Everyone has seen it on TV. In this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival Gala and National Day Gala, Li Yuchun was invited to participate and sang for everyone. My daughter is currently in good health.”

What happened to the photo of Li Yuchun sitting in a wheelchair that was widely circulated on the Internet? Li Yuchun’s father explained that, in fact, it was a still from the show. In 2019, on the stage of “I Am an Actor”, Li Yuchun played the role of Ma Jiaqi in the movie “No Name”. The character in the work is a person who has been paralyzed for many years. It is the stills from the show that are circulating on the Internet.

Finally, Li Yuchun’s father expressed his gratitude for everyone’s concern for Chunchun.

It is understood that ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease, which belongs to rheumatic immune disease. In my country, its prevalence rate is 0.25%-0.5%, the ratio of male to female is 4:1, and the peak incidence is 20-30 years old.

Some professionals who need to sit for a long time have a high probability of suffering from this disease, such as office workers, and for example, drivers who run and operate. Due to the fixed posture, the activities of the joints are affected, and the vibration of the vehicle while driving can easily lead to Spinal injury.

