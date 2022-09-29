Source title: Tia Lee actively pays attention to public welfare undertakings丨Helps disadvantaged children and participates in the protection of stray animals

While being loved by everyone, celebrities have also become public figures who shoulder more social responsibilities. In order to better repay the society and the love of fans, many actors and singers will actively donate money and materials when the society is in need, participate in various types of public welfare activities, and help some in need. For a long time, Tia Lee has actively paid attention to public welfare undertakings, paid attention to the life of disadvantaged children, and contributed to the protection of stray animals. It is understood that Li Yufen, Tia Lee, was invited to serve as a love ambassador for the Children's Welfare Alliance's "Vulnerable Children's Long Vacation Nutrition Subsidy Program" and attended the fundraising press conference. Tia Lee is always enthusiastic about public welfare. She has spoken out for public issues such as animals and blood donation. She also often collects materials and sends them to social welfare institutions in person. in the hands of those who need it. Tia Lee learned that some disadvantaged families are inconvenient for education, and children's health is easily threatened. Even because of their material conditions and their low education level, many social problems will arise. So what Tia Lee hopes to do is to help them build a community, an effective medical system, and a good learning environment. At the press conference, Li Yufen and Tia Lee watched the weak family story film with everyone. The emotional Li Yufen Tia Lee couldn't help crying. Tia Lee compares her happy childhood to these children who are suffering. She calls on everyone to pay attention to the living problems of poor children, and hopes that everyone can donate actively so that these children will not starve in their lives. In addition, Li Yufen Tia Lee also sponsored children to participate in the study camp, so that they can not only be "subsistence" in life, but also richer in spirit. At the same time, Tia Lee also pays special attention to the protection of stray animals, calling on everyone to adopt adoption instead of buying, care for animals and keep pets in a civilized manner, and maintain a healthy and harmonious living environment. Tia Lee has been supporting the Animal Association on a regular basis for many years. In private, she will go to the Keelung Stray Dog Home to help clean up. She also went to the Yilan Stray Animal Center to help cut fabrics and bathe the stray dogs, so that the stray animals can survive the cold, etc. Wait. In the process of doing these public welfare activities, Tia Lee realized that being a public figure has a certain social influence and attention, which can allow more people to discover these problems and see such situations, which in turn affects more people. Many people have devoted themselves to the same work as Tia Lee, to help these children and stray animals.

