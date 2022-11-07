Source title: Li Yufen Tia Lee appeared in Bangkok, it is rumored that the rich invested millions of dollars as C-POP international ambassador

Recently, witnesses saw Li Yufen entering the headquarters of the CP Group in Bangkok, accompanied by members of the Xie family of the Thai billionaire CP Group. Based on multiple sources, Tia met Bole and was selected as the first of three artists to launch a multi-million dollar international campaign through Hong Kong-based Sunshine Entertainment to promote C-POP (Chinese Popularity). music) globalization. Some members of the Tse family of Thai billionaire Chia Tai Group will support the move in their personal capacity, according to people familiar with the matter. Li Yufen stood out among many well-known musicians and signed a global agreement that spanned several years. Li Yufen started her single music career at Hong Jiang Dorian International Entertainment in Taiwan in 2016. That same year, she released her first single, "I'm Not Good Enough", which racked up more than 65 million views on YouTube. With this success, Li Yufen subsequently released "Should Have Been" in 2018. Also in 2018, Li Yufen signed a contract with Beijing-based Yulele Fashion Culture for several years and moved to mainland China to continue her career. Yulele is one of the leading artist management companies in mainland China. Its artists include Hong Kong superstar Chen Huilin and internationally renowned Chinese pianist Wu Muye. Yulele invested heavily in Li Yufen and hired the famous Chinese composer Xiao Ke to compose music for Li Yufen. The theme song "Beijing Welcomes You", the 100-day countdown to the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, was composed by Xiao Ke and is well known at home and abroad. "Beijing Welcomes You" brings together renowned artists and entertainers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and Korea to collaborate on an epic music video featuring the largest cast of musicians in Chinese music video. Yu Lele also arranged for Li Yufen to cooperate with many top international musicians. American Grammy Award-winning producers (Jeff Bova, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, etc.), top American music video directors, Jennifer Lopez, and Blackpink's Queen's Principal Choreographer Kyle Hanagami have all collaborated with Li Yufen through Yulele . In 2019, with the support of Yu Lele, Li Yufen released the first single "Believe in You" under Yu Lele. Members of the Tse family of Thai billionaire Chia Tai Group and Li Yufen outside the offices of True Corporation According to people familiar with the matter, some members of the Chia Tai Group family agree that C-POP has great potential, so they donated money to support the above-mentioned international projects in their personal capacity, and kept a low profile, and their membership was kept secret for the time being. True Corporation, part of the CP Group family, with a market value of billions of dollars, is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world. It is understood that this Thai family has signed a contract with Li Yufen. And, as part of a multimillion-dollar international campaign aimed at globalizing C-POP, Li Yufen is expected to return to the public eye later this year.

