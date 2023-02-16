Source title: Li Yufen Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess” animation series means getting rid of labels and opening a new chapter

International Chinese pop singer Li Yufen Tia Lee will return at the end of 2022 with her new single “Goodbye Princess”. Based on what you think and encounter in the entertainment industry, each episode borrows a “princess” character from the fairy tale world, and recreates it as a 6-episode series of strange stories, completely subverting the stereotypes and images of these classic characters. The meaning of “Goodbye Princess” Li Yufen Tia Lee is determined to step out of the established framework, get rid of labels, no longer fear gossip, set an example for independent women in the new era, and regain control of their own destiny. The first episode of “Goodbye Princess” will premiere on November 11, 2022, titled “Falling in the Deep”: The mermaid girl swims freely in the tranquil blue water, enjoying it, and accidentally finds a movie that sinks in the Deep The old TV under the water is an entrance through time and space. The colorful lights from the tunnel deeply attracted her, and she unexpectedly swam into the kaleidoscope full of imagination and temptation. When she came back to her senses, she was in the sea water. Before she knew it, her tail had turned into a human foot, unable to float anymore; her body sank slowly, and at this moment, a ray of light surrounded her… This ray of light was A blessing? A curse? What will happen to the mermaid girl? On November 15, 2022, the second episode of “Goodbye Princess” animation “Stuck in Time” was launched, which also achieved amazing success, and Fenfen was also very excited. As a princess, she rides in a magical pumpkin carriage, thinking that she is going to a dazzling magic palace. Along the way, she changed into one after another, enjoying the spotlight and cheers, and was amazed by everything the fairy brought her. However, when the spotlight burned out and the halo faded, her disappointment arose spontaneously. Not only was the palace she longed for getting farther and farther away from her, but she also found that the carriage she was riding in was going around in circles, as if caught in an endless cycle with no destination. At the moment before the midnight bell struck, she made up her mind to bravely jump off the car and leap into the unknown smoke and dust. The moment she jumped, one of her crystal slippers came off and remained on the pumpkin cart… On November 16, 2022, Li Yufen released the third episode of the “Goodbye Princess” animation series titled “The Lifeline Pulled by The Puppet”. The princess looked helplessly at her clothes and body, feeling sad and helpless, ironically , the audience responded enthusiastically to her distorted image. She raised her head, and vaguely saw in the distance that there was a colorful loom weaving the skirt of her dreams. She reached out to grab it, but this hand seemed to be a puppet hand, entangled in thread, at her mercy. Unable to break free, the “Puppet Princess” whose whole body turned into wood fell into the abyss… On November 22, 2022, the fourth episode of Li Yufen’s “Goodbye Princess” animation will be released. Episode 4 of the animation is titled “Pawn to Queen Evolution”. Following the third episode, the heroine fell rapidly and landed on a giant chessboard where black and white chess pieces confront each other. In this sleepwalking wonderland, the heroine becomes a member of the white pawns. On the opposite side, the “Queen of Hearts” is reading the newspaper while commanding black to attack white. “White chess piece Alice” took her time and dodged left and right cleverly, and successfully reached the other side of the chessboard. At this time, “Alice” took off the white soldier uniform and turned back into a human form. On November 25, 2022, Li Yufen released the fifth episode of "Goodbye Princess" animation and named it "Temptation Apple". Following episode 4, after the prince knelt down on one knee to express his love to the heroine, the two danced together in the castle. The heroine looked out the window inadvertently, and found that the dazzling light that attracted her was getting farther and farther away from her. As if she was inspired, she ran down the spiral staircase in the castle alone, opened the door and entered a room. What was waiting for her was a magic mirror, reflecting her "past life". She used to be a fish swimming freely in the sea , the magic mirror then handed an apple to the princess, she took it resolutely, took a bite, and the following prince couldn't stop her. When the heroine opened her eyes again, she found that she had sunk back to the bottom of the water, and the TV screen in front of her was showing the prince hugging the unconscious princess, trying to wake her up with a kiss of true love… She used to be a fish swimming freely in the sea , the magic mirror then handed an apple to the princess, she took it resolutely, took a bite, and the following prince couldn’t stop her. When the heroine opened her eyes again, she found that she had sunk back to the bottom of the water, and the TV screen in front of her was showing the prince hugging the unconscious princess, trying to wake her up with a kiss of true love… On November 29, 2022, Li Yufen ushered in the final chapter, the sixth episode of “Goodbye Princess”, titled “The Beginning Prologue”, which is the finale of the entire animation. The heroine returned to the depths of the sea and saw the TV showing the prince hugging the unconscious princess, trying to wake up the princess with a kiss of true love. At this time, the heroine regained consciousness. She made up her mind, her eyes were firm, and she resolutely pushed the prince away. And the prince also showed his true colors. It turned out that he was a wild beast, trying to attack the heroine with its teeth and claws. At this time, in the depths of the seabed, the beast stretched out its sharp claws, the heroine dodged, the beast’s fist hit the TV screen, and the screen shattered instantly. The broken screen of the TV awakened her memory. The beautiful castle, the battle with Heifang Shicha, the glamorous costumes, those seemingly charming moments, and the blood-red water were played back in front of her eyes. These fragments of memory turned into a magical red rose, like a fairy’s magic wand. She swung a magic wand and cast a spell on the beast, eventually turning it into a cute puppy. Holding her new favorite in her arms, she swaggered towards the dazzling light she had always yearned for. This work combines animation, music and live-action images to build momentum for Fenfen’s comeback, which is the first of its kind in the entertainment industry. Fenfen is about to usher in a new chapter in her acting career, and more new projects will appear in the future. Asian Chinese international pop singer, film and television actress, model Li Yufen (Tia Lee) was born in Taipei. In addition to her acting and music careers, Fenfen is also a regular in fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trendsetter, Fenfen is also a frequent guest on the covers of leading fashion magazines such as Vogue, ELLE, Marie Claire, etc., and often shares her beauty tips and fashion insights through Vogue's different social media channels.

