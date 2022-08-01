China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Li Zonghan has released two dramas together. The legal suspense series “Outside Court · The Fallen” starring him has received numerous acclaim after its broadcast on Youku; another urban fantasy suspense that was launched on Mango TV on July 29. In the love drama “Forgotten Time”, he becomes the “helmer of life” and sees all kinds of life; from a well-planned gold lawyer to a refined and profound pawn shop owner, Li Zonghan interprets “multi-faceted life” and dominates the screen.

Li Zonghan’s “Outside Court·Drowning” and “The Forgotten Time” hit the air

The plot of “Outside Court · Overboard” is getting better. In the latest plot, Xue Dong’s “two-faced” attributes are brought into full play. For the sake of profit, Xue Dong once again used Xiao Zhen to help his good brother secretly. Just when the audience was confused by his “good man” character, he leaked important information to his teacher many times, which was puzzling, especially with Qiao Shaoting because of the “moon” The incident was a quarrel in the parking lot, and the sentence “You don’t even talk about changing cars now” adds laughter to the tense plot. Sometimes rigorous and sometimes humorous, Li Zonghan’s contrasting acting skills also amazed the audience. The battle between good and evil has kicked off, and the audience is very curious about how the meticulous Xue Dong will deal with the workplace.

Li Zonghan’s good dramas continue

Li Zonghan dominates the screen

In another urban fantasy romance drama, Li Zonghan incarnates as the helmsman of life. “The Forgotten Time” tells the story of a few moments of laughter and tears in a place that provides “feel-for-wish” service to guests. Li Zonghan plays Huang Dianwen, the boss of the pawn shop. Whenever there is a visitor, he will start with the sentence “I will answer whatever you want to ask, and the guests please tell me.” In the mysterious hut surrounded by the style of the Republic of China, Huang Dianwen’s demeanor is gentle and elegant, and even a modern outfit cannot conceal his sense of a gentleman in the Republic of China. In a series of stories such as the pain of the original family, the bitterness on the road to entrepreneurship, and the unbreakable family love, although Huang Dianwen has seen all kinds of life, he also has an unknown secret.

Li Zonghan dominates the screen and shows his reversal acting skills

In recent years, Li Zonghan has been continuously outputting high-quality works, and has given enough surprises in character creation. This time, with the two dramas “Outside Court · Overboard” and “Forgotten Time”, the two dramas dominate the screen. In the different emotions of the two characters, Li Zonghan can always let the audience intuitively feel the differences in the characters’ personalities. Full of surprises in the ups and downs of the plot.