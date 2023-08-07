Li Zongsheng’s ‘Year of Songs’ Tour Sells Out in Minutes – Fans React with Mockery and Disappointment

Title: Tickets for Li Zongsheng’s “Year of Songs” Tour Sold Out in Just 2 Minutes

Subtitle: Fans amazed as high-priced tickets for upcoming concerts vanish almost instantly

by Chen Yuhao

Shanghai, August 7th – In a matter of minutes, tickets for all three shows of Li Zongsheng’s highly-anticipated “Year of Songs” tour were completely sold out, leaving fans in shock and disappointment. The pre-sale of tickets, which began promptly at 11 am, saw an unprecedented rush as fans eagerly attempted to secure a spot at the acclaimed singer’s concert.

Promising to take audiences on a journey through his illustrious music career, “Year of Songs” offers a unique experience where listeners can relive the moments when each song was created, accompanied by untold stories behind the notes. Li Zongsheng’s previous series, “Since Youth Can’t Stay” and “It’s Better to Be an Uncle,” received critical acclaim, further adding to the anticipation surrounding his latest endeavor.

Despite the soaring ticket prices, fans were initially skeptical about the cost. Social media platforms were flooded with comments ridiculing the exorbitant price of 2,580 yuan for infield seats. Many fans humorously quoted lyrics from Li Zongsheng’s songs, such as “I spent half a year’s savings for you and me, and traveled across Haiti to see the show” and “Over the hills, only to find that I look down on Xiu,” to express their frustration.

However, the tables quickly turned when the pre-sale began. Within a span of just 10 seconds, tickets for the 2,580 yuan category were completely sold out on both Damai and Funwandao, the two major platforms facilitating the sales. This unexpected turn of events left fans astonished and gave rise to a new slogan: “Over the hills, only to find that 2580 is sold out,” replacing the previous expression of not being able to afford the show.

Despite the criticism surrounding the expensive tickets, Li Zongsheng’s music and reputation as a master and classic artist have left a lasting impact on Chinese music enthusiasts. Fans and critics alike continue to flock to his concerts, willing to spend whatever it takes for a chance to witness his performance.

One well-known music critic, “Aidiren,” even posted on Weibo, saying, “I may not have listened to Li Zongsheng when I was young, but now I need some money to attend his concert.”

Li Zongsheng’s “Year of Songs” tour has undeniably created a buzz and left fans eagerly waiting for future announcements regarding additional shows or opportunities to witness the revered artist’s performance.

Editor: Li Xiaoling

