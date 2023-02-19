Since it was acquired by Disney in 2012, the “Star Wars” series has sprung up with a sequel trilogy and multiple spin-offs. It cannot be denied that for filmmakers and the general public, it is a good thing to reshape the fascinating Star Wars universe through modern production thinking and at the same time arouse the curiosity of new audiences about the series; however, for some veteran movie fans In terms of movies, the excessive number of films has greatly reduced the infinite charm of the film itself, making it difficult to resonate with the works of these years.

Actors like Liam Neeson, who starred in the 1999 debut “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” fall into this category.

Liam Neeson is known to Star Wars fans for his role as Qui-Gon Jinn. When he was recently asked in an interview on What Happens Live whether he would like to reprise his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in a spin-off like Ewan McGregor returned to star in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi The answer given by the master is no, he said: “There are too many derivative works of “Star Wars”, which for me dilutes its charm. This approach takes away the original film in an unusual form. The mystery and magic it should have.”

In any case, Liam Neeson still appeared in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” TV series as a “guest star” last year, and also acted as the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn for the animation “Tales of the Jedi” in the same year. Perhaps as he mentioned in an interview with ComicBook last year, if he wants to make a movie instead of a TV series, the return of Qui-Gon Jinn is still just around the corner.